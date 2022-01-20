Honduran midfielder Bryan Acosta signs with Colorado

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
The Pittsburgh Riverhounds announced Monday they have signed veteran midfielder Angelo Kelly-Rosales to a one-year deal, pending the approval of both the United Soccer League and the U.S. Soccer Federation. The contract also includes a team option for 2023. Kelly-Rosales, 28, spent the past four seasons with the Charleston Battery.
After spending over a decade in the NFL, tight end Lee Smith has officially announced his retirement. Smith explained his decision in a heartfelt video released by the Atlanta Falcons, the last team he suited up for in the pros. In his announcement video, Smith revealed that he’s going to...
Inter Miami CF transferred 27-year-old defender Nicolás Figal to Argentina’s Club Atlético Boca Juniors on Monday. Figal, who signed with Inter Miami during the club’s inaugural season, competed in 45 regular-season matches, tallying one goal and two assists over his tenure. In his two seasons, the center back started 44 matches for Inter Miami. “We would like to thank Nico for his ...
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jabari Walker scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Colorado overcame an early deficit to beat Oregon 82-78 on Tuesday night, ending the Ducks' six-game winning streak. It was the first time in the last 13 games between the two that the road team...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Abu Kigab registered 18 points and five assists as Boise State won its 13th consecutive game, edging past Wyoming 65-62 on Tuesday night. Drake Jeffries converted a four-point play to give Wyoming a 60-58 lead with 2:46 remaining, but Kigab scored the next seven points and Boise State led 65-60 with 27 seconds left. Brendan Wenzel's layup capped the scoring with 11 seconds to go.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The newly re-formed USFL will play every game in the same city during its inaugural season. The eight-team professional football league owned by Fox Sports will debut on April 16 with the Birmingham Stallions against the New Jersey Generals. All the games will be in Birmingham, Alabama.
SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — Sweden’s Kristoffer Jakobsen held a commanding lead following the first run of the World Cup circuit’s most prestigious slalom on Tuesday in the final men’s race before the Beijing Olympics. Racing under the lights — but with limited fans due to coronavirus...
The Eastbrook girls basketball team has put together an amazing season, which could potentially turn special over the next few days and weeks. However, the Panthers are in a unique, perhaps unenviable situation, given they’ll have played four games in six days prior to starting into the sectional next week.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Timmy Allen scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Texas cruised to a 73-50 victory over TCU on Tuesday night. Texas (15-5, 5-3 Big 12), which fell out of the AP Top 25 poll after being ranked 23rd last week, has won six straight and 23 of the last 30 meetings against TCU (13-4, 3-3).
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love bolted from his seat, a spot on the bench that has revived his career and helped fuel the Cavaliers' stunning rise, and streaked past coach J.B. Bickerstaff standing near the scorer's table. Stopping near midcourt, Love screamed and pointed toward teammate Dean Wade, another...
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 25, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:. Division 1. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Hortonville (11)16-11101. 2. Kettle Moraine14-2902. 3....
IRVING, Texas (AP) — North Carolina State athletic director Boo Corrigan will serve as the College Football Playoff selection committee chairman next season, executive director Bill Hancock announced Tuesday. Hancock also announced in a news release four new members of the 13-person panel for 2022.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 20 points, a career-high 17 assists and seven rebounds, nearly missing her third triple-double in four games, and No. 23 Iowa beat Penn State 107-79 on Tuesday night to spoil Makenna Marisa's third 30-plus performance of the season. Clark, who was...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — K.D. Johnson scored 17 points, including five straight within the final 90 seconds, and No. 1 Auburn survived a scare from Missouri, winning 55-54 on Tuesday night in the program’s first-ever game as the nation’s top-ranked team. Johnson converted a three-point play with...
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Dan Hurley likes the way his team's offense has rounded into form after getting healthy and weathering a pandemic-related pause that stretched from December into January. Adama Sanogo, who missed four games in December with abdominal injury, scored 19 points to lead five...
WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — American forward Daryl Dike is set to be out for eight weeks because of a hamstring injury sustained on his full debut for West Bromwich Albion in English soccer’s second division. The 21-year-old Dike came off with the injury early in the second...
