Danny Joseph Berthelot

Cover picture for the articleDanny Joseph Berthelot passed away Sunday morning January 16th, 2022 at Ochsner Medical Center. Danny was a master of the drums and worked everyday as an ironworker all across the country. He was a talented, loving, joyful, funny and witty...

James Daniel “Danny” McGrew

James Daniel “Danny” McGrew, 68, of Brownsville passed away at 6:13 PMTuesday Jan. 11, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a mechanic forvarious Gary Force dealerships. He was a son of the late James Murrell McGrew and Reva Brooks McGrew. Surviving are his wife, Ora Leigh Decker McGrew; two sons, Caleb McGrew and Jacob McGrew both of Bowling Green; a daughter, Kayla Plemmons of Roundhill; two sisters, Patricia Sowders (Timmy)and Mary McGrew both of Bee Spring; four grandchildren, Adonis, Althea, Athena and Apollo Plemmons; an uncle, Otis Brooks and his fur baby, Lennox Leigh McGrew. No public services are scheduled for Danny McGrew. GravilFuneral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Why Joseph was successful

Our study of Joseph, the favored son of Jacob in the Old Testament contains insight as to what brings a person success. Often, success is thought of in terms of rank, fame or wealth, but here the scripture indicates the Lord’s presence made Joseph a successful man – the favorable outcome of a life lived well.
Valerie J. Lynd

Valerie J. Lynd died on January 15, 2022, at the age of 85, after a well-lived life. Valerie was born in Yorkshire, England to the late Wing Commander John Yeadon and Violet Yeadon. Valerie pursued her love of history and the classics earning her M.A. from the University of Edinburgh,...
