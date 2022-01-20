Danny Joseph Berthelot

James Daniel “Danny” McGrew, 68, of Brownsville passed away at 6:13 PMTuesday Jan. 11, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a mechanic forvarious Gary Force dealerships. He was a son of the late James Murrell McGrew and Reva Brooks McGrew. Surviving are his wife, Ora Leigh Decker McGrew; two sons, Caleb McGrew and Jacob McGrew both of Bowling Green; a daughter, Kayla Plemmons of Roundhill; two sisters, Patricia Sowders (Timmy)and Mary McGrew both of Bee Spring; four grandchildren, Adonis, Althea, Athena and Apollo Plemmons; an uncle, Otis Brooks and his fur baby, Lennox Leigh McGrew. No public services are scheduled for Danny McGrew. GravilFuneral Home is in charge of arrangements.

