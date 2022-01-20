Egbo, Smith lead No. 15 Baylor women past Cowgirls 67-49

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division 1 record for most points scored in single game as she posted 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma. Lee has scored over 30 points seven times this season including Sunday, but has never tallied a game like this […]
Florida and first-year coach Billy Napier have been busy on the recruiting trails the past several days, adding some key pieces to their 2022 recruiting class. On Monday evening, the Gators added a 3-star quarterback from Oklahoma to the incoming class. As you can see below, Max Brown, who decommitted...
Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
Christen Miller is one of the top unsigned prospects in the 2022 recruiting class. He had a full day at FAMU.
It’s been a rough start to the 2021-22 college basketball season for the Arizona State Sun Devils. But they aren’t going to get any easier if head coach Bobby Hurley can’t control himself a little better. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Hurley has been suspended...
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 16 points, and No. 5 Baylor defeated Oklahoma 65-51. LJ Cryer scored 14 points and Matthew Mayer added 12 for the Bears. The defending national champions bounced back to win both games this week after losing at home to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State the previous week. Baylor swept the regular-season series against Oklahoma and now has 14 straight wins away from home. Umoja Gibson scored 13 points and Elijah Harkless added 12 for the Sooners. Oklahoma committed 25 turnovers in its fourth straight loss.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — D.J. Smith had a season-high 27 points as Arkansas-Little Rock beat Texas-Arlington 98-96 in triple overtime on Saturday. Kevin Osawe made two free throws for a 98-95 lead with 10 seconds left. UTA's David Azore was fouled on a 3-point attempt with two seconds remaining and he made the second of the three free throws. A split-second shot by Azore off the inbounds pass was off the mark.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton’s basketball season tickets after the Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university’s mask mandate. Stockton, one of Gonzaga’s most prominent alums, confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review. “Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a […]
The Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball team stayed unbeaten in Crossroads League play and ran its current streak to eight-straight wins by outlasting No. 16 Marian in Luckey Arena on Saturday. Seth Maxwell poured in a game-high 27 points and added four rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots to...
