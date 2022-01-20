ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Egbo, Smith lead No. 15 Baylor women past Cowgirls 67-49

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo scored 19 points, NaLyssa Smith...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

K-State’s Ayoka Lee makes NCAA history on Sunday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division 1 record for most points scored in single game as she posted 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma. Lee has scored over 30 points seven times this season including Sunday, but has never tallied a game like this […]
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida adds QB from Oklahoma to its 2022 recruiting class

Florida and first-year coach Billy Napier have been busy on the recruiting trails the past several days, adding some key pieces to their 2022 recruiting class. On Monday evening, the Gators added a 3-star quarterback from Oklahoma to the incoming class. As you can see below, Max Brown, who decommitted...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Auburn basketball holds off Kentucky; media eyes No. 1 ranking

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowgirls#Baylor#Ap#Oklahoma State 67 49
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
kpyn.net

Flagler, Cryer lead No. 5 Baylor past Oklahoma 65-51

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 16 points, and No. 5 Baylor defeated Oklahoma 65-51. LJ Cryer scored 14 points and Matthew Mayer added 12 for the Bears. The defending national champions bounced back to win both games this week after losing at home to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State the previous week. Baylor swept the regular-season series against Oklahoma and now has 14 straight wins away from home. Umoja Gibson scored 13 points and Elijah Harkless added 12 for the Sooners. Oklahoma committed 25 turnovers in its fourth straight loss.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KATV

Smith leads Little Rock past Texas-Arlington 98-96 in 3OT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — D.J. Smith had a season-high 27 points as Arkansas-Little Rock beat Texas-Arlington 98-96 in triple overtime on Saturday. Kevin Osawe made two free throws for a 98-95 lead with 10 seconds left. UTA's David Azore was fouled on a 3-point attempt with two seconds remaining and he made the second of the three free throws. A split-second shot by Azore off the inbounds pass was off the mark.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX4 News Kansas City

Gonzaga suspends NBA legend’s season tickets over refusal to wear mask at games

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton’s basketball season tickets after the Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university’s mask mandate. Stockton, one of Gonzaga’s most prominent alums, confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review. “Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a […]
NBA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Maxwell's 27 leads No. 7 IWU over No. 16 Marian

The Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball team stayed unbeaten in Crossroads League play and ran its current streak to eight-straight wins by outlasting No. 16 Marian in Luckey Arena on Saturday. Seth Maxwell poured in a game-high 27 points and added four rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots to...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy