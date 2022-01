It took three quarters for Larkin to tame Fenton for a 66-36 Upstate Eight Conference victory Tuesday night in Elgin. The Bison hung with the Royals during the first two quarters, trailing only by six at halftime, 28-22. Fenton outscored Larkin 12-11 in the second quarter. The Royals regrouped at...

ELGIN, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO