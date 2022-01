HARRISBURG, Pa. — It was only a few months ago that Harrisburg-area State Representative Patty Kim was exploring a possible run for his first statewide elected position. Ms. Kim, a five-term Democrat in Dauphin, had formed an exploratory committee to potentially run for lieutenant governor. She started to tour the commonwealth and get a feel for what it might be like as one of the top elected officials in Pennsylvania. However, when presumed Democratic gubernatorial nominee, and current attorney general Josh Shapiro chose Pittsburgh-area representative Austin Davis to be his running mate, Rep. Kim knew it was time to step aside.

