Fairfax County, VA

Convicted murderer charged in unsolved killings in Virginia and Maryland

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
 5 days ago

FAIRFAX, Va. ( WDVM ) – Fairfax County Police and Prince George’s County Police have announced charges for convicted murderer Charles Helem in cases both in Virginia and Maryland.

52-year-old Charles Helem has confessed to the murder of 37-year-old Eige Sober-Adler in Fairfax County and the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Landry in Prince George’s County.

DC murder suspect added to US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list

Eige Sober-Adler was found deceased near a Days Inn off Centreville Road in Herndon. Her vehicle was found in a parking lot near Dulles Toll Road on Sept. 9, 1987, police said.

“This indictment will not bring her back. And while her parents are not here to experience this day, it is my hope that those who knew and loved her will have some semblance of closure,” said Steve Descano, Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney.

Helem’s other victim Jennifer Landry was said to be picked up in August of 2002 in Washington D.C. and then killed in Mount Rainier in Prince George’s County, police said.

Helem is currently serving life in prison for another murder of a 37-year-old single mother from Chantilly, Virginia.

WDVM 25

Montgomery County high school student being held without bond following school shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 17-year-old Magruder High School student faces several charges, including attempted second-degree murder after shooting and critically injuring another student on Friday afternoon. Steven Alston Jr., an 11th-grade student, faces several charges, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or violent […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
