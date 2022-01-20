ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Man accused of murdering McAllen woman recommended life sentence

By Nathaniel Puente
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vemef_0dqUUFuV00

MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — State prosecutors are recommending that a McAllen man accused of murdering a woman serve in prison for life if he’s convicted of the crime.

Brownsville police recover body of 64-year-old from resaca
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SciMU_0dqUUFuV00
Ford is accused of murdering 37-year-old Melissa Banda in August 2020 (photo: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, prosecutors announced their recommendation that Richard Ford, 42, spend the rest of his life in jail for the murder of Melissa Banda, 37, that he is accused of committing in August 2020. Prosecutors chose not to seek the death penalty against Ford in November 2021.

According to police, Banda was found dead on Aug. 7, 2020, a day after she was reported to have been forcefully taken from her home by Ford. He was arrested a few days later and charged with murder, assault, stalking, and violating a restraining order. The latter three charges were from two separate incidents.

Medical professionals determined that Banda died from a laceration on her neck caused by a sharped object. After reviewing witness statements, physical evidence, video surveillance evidence, and GPS coordinates, officials were able to obtain a warrant for Ford’s arrest for capital murder.

List: RGV schools delay, cancel class Friday due to weather

Ford pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and remains jailed on a $4.5 million bond. He was previously convicted of attempting to murder someone in a 2001 incident. He faced eight years of deferred adjudication for that crime.

The next motion in the litigation is a pre-trial hearing scheduled for April 20.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
ValleyCentral

Trial date set for Honduran man accused of 2015 Pharr murder

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Honduran national accused of murdering a man in Pharr will soon face a trial for the crime. On Monday, the 430th District Court set the trial date for Domingo Rodriguez, 29, for March 14, 2022. Rodriguez faces a murder charge for the stabbing death of Miguel Angel Muro, a […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

LIST: Cameron County Most Wanted 2022

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Cameron County city officials are asking the public for help in locating the county’s most-wanted individuals. Luis V. Saenz, Cameron County District Attorney, shared the county’s most wanted individuals on his social media account Monday. The seven individuals listed have active criminal cases and are considered “at large.” City officials […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Escaped prisoner captured at Progreso International Bridge

PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A jail escapee attempting to flee the country was apprehended at the Progreso International Bridge on Friday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers encountered Steven Guajardo Servantes at the bridge, noting that he matched the description of a man wanted for an escape out of Bee County Sheriff’s Office and […]
PROGRESO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mcallen, TX
Mcallen, TX
Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

Texas man caught with $350k of meth at McDonald’s parking lot

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A multi-agency operation led to the discovery and seizure of $350,000 worth of methamphetamine. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, along with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) seized seven kilograms of meth from a vehicle in a McDonald’s parking lot located at […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Peñitas officials plead guilty in million dollar bribery scheme

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Peñitas officials pleaded guilty to their roles in a bribery scheme and agreed to forfeit nearly $1 million. Peñitas Chief of Staff Andres Morales and council member Alex Guajardo plead guilty on Friday, Jan 21, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice. As part of […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police warn public of dog breeder scheme

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department warns the public of a dog breeder scheme, informing the community of helpful tips to verify a breeder’s legitimacy. Brownsville PD received multiple reports on a dog breeder scheme circulating a popular social media page, La Pulga De Brownsville Facebook Page. In order to prevent the community […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Ford
ValleyCentral

Trio arrested in Brownsville for Aggravated Robbery

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested three men for aggravated robbery. Fernando Javier Alvarez (32), Edgar Simon Gutierrez (38), and Mario Morin Martinez (47) were arrested Friday by the Brownsville Police Department Patrol Division for multiple counts related to a robbery. Friday afternoon, at approximately 6:25 p.m. an emergency communications operator, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

One man arrested, two more wanted for murder near Pharr

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have arrested one man in connection to a murder that occurred on Thursday and are still searching for additional suspects. According to a release, Gabriel Quintanilla, 43, was found dead in an open field near the intersection of McColl Road and Whalen Road on Thursday at 3 p.m. by McAllen police. The McAllen […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Missing 14-year-old found, abduction suspect arrested

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A missing 14-year-old was found after an Amber Alert was issued for her on Thursday night The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located missing Hillary Salcedo, according to a post by Austin Police Department. Hector Avila, 28, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, the post said. Avila was accused […]
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Stalking#Life Sentence#Ford#Gps#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Walmart “Peeping Tom” confirmed as U.S. Air National Guardsman

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police confirmed to ValleyCentral that the man from the “Peeping Tom” arrest earlier this month is a U.S. Air National Guardsman. On Thursday, police announced that they arrested Michael Sykes, 32, after they say he took photos under a woman’s skirt at Walmart. Brownsville police put out a notice on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Police: 17-year-old shot near Harlingen

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday. According to police, a 17-year-old male was shot around Harlingen Friday evening. Police were called to the scene at the La Mexico convenience store located near Bass Blvd and U.S. 83 Frontage Road. The male was transported to a local hospital […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville: $300k in cash, 145 lbs. of cocaine seized

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A multiagency operation led to the seizure of over $300,000 in cash, multiple bundles of cocaine and a rifle. The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted multiple traffic stops on Thursday. SIU investigators conducted an interview during a traffic stop. An […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol involved in crash with school bus

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A crash occurred between a Border Patrol vehicle and an IDEA school bus on Friday morning. The crash occurred around 9 a.m. near the 2200 block of N. Expressway 77 Frontage, according to Brownsville PD Investigator Martin Sandoval. No students were on the bus at the time. There were only minor […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy