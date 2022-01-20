ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

College students come together to make good use of the snow

By Desirae Gostlin
 5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The snow started to melt during the warmer temperatures in the Valley, but that didn’t stop a group of college students from building a giant snowman.

YSU students made good use of the snow. More than a dozen of them went out on Wednesday — most complete strangers — to build a 15-foot snowman right in the center of campus.

It started with one student and a shovel.

“I’m building a snowman for my YouTube channel. It’s not much right now. But first, they laugh then they join,” said sophomore Spencer Tatta.

Tatta is a marketing major but his true passion is making videos.

“I’m really going after what I want to do. A lot of people made fun of me for doing YouTube and everything but hopefully, I can prove everybody wrong,” said Tatta.

Soon, he had help from friends.

“Every once in a while we’ll get into some shenanigans but never anything like this,” said freshman Adoni Douropoulos.

“I just finished all of my classes for the day so I was like I’m going to help him out building a giant snowman,” said part-time high school student Parker Schuler.

Eventually, strangers walking by decided to help.

“I was walking back from DeBartolo after doing some work studying, doing my thing, and I saw the snowman,” said junior Mary Nyers.

By nightfall, more students with shovels were pitching in to help.

“Never met them before in my life. I feel a real sense of actually belonging to the campus for the first time in a long time,” said Nyers.

These students proved it’s not always about how perfect Frosty is, but how you bring him to life.

The future of Kilcawley: renovate or build new

Kilcawley Center has been the student union on the Youngstown State Campus for 58 years. Built in 1964 when Howard Jones was still President, Kilcawley is outdated and in need of a renovation - and that's an option. But the other option is to build new. Kilcawley's future was the topic of the presentation at a student union meeting at YSU on Monday.
