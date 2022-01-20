ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield Township, IN

Fairfield Township police searching for bank robbery suspect

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
Bank Robbery Suspect

FAIRFIELD TWP. — The Fairfield Township Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened Wednesday evening.

Police say the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank on Princeton Road.

The suspect is described as a man approximately 5-05″ wearing all dark clothing, mask, and a ball cap

Police said the suspect did not display a weapon but fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Township Police Investigations Section at 513-785-4179 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

