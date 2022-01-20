Fairfield Township police searching for bank robbery suspect
FAIRFIELD TWP. — The Fairfield Township Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened Wednesday evening.
Police say the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank on Princeton Road.
The suspect is described as a man approximately 5-05″ wearing all dark clothing, mask, and a ball cap
Police said the suspect did not display a weapon but fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Township Police Investigations Section at 513-785-4179 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
