Asian stocks rise after China rate cuts, Japan export gain

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Thursday after China cut interest rates...

AFP

China's high-tech warplanes pose 'big new threat' to Taiwan

China's deployment of J-16D jets into Taiwan's air defence zone this week marked the first sighting of the new high-tech warplanes, Taipei confirmed Tuesday, their electronic-jamming equipment posing a fresh threat to the island.  Among the 13 observed on Monday were two J-16D jets, which the ministry confirmed Tuesday to AFP was the first time the high-tech warplanes had been seen in action. 
Times Daily

Asian shares decline amid omicron, Fed, Ukraine jitters

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares skidded Tuesday following a volatile day on Wall Street. Inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine are overhanging markets. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
Times Daily

Stocks climb back after steep slide on Fed, Ukraine jitters

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks finished a volatile day slightly higher on Monday after reversing a steep slide caused by uncertainty over inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Europe shares up, Asia stocks fall on omicron, Fed, Ukraine

TOKYO — (AP) — European stocks opened higher Tuesday after a day of steep losses in Asia as markets waited to hear from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell after a two-day policy meeting that ends Wednesday. The possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine and concern over coronavirus...
Sourcing Journal

Will US-China Relations Deteriorate in 2022?

An agreement negotiated between Washington and Beijing during the Trump Administration calling for increased imports of American goods by China expired earlier this month. At the time, the deal was penned to provide some tariff relief for Chinese exporters to the U.S. in exchange for giving a boost for American exporters to China, a quid pro quo of sorts. However, in the end, the agreement fell short of its expectations as China did not meet the import goals for many products, although there were substantial gains made in agricultural exports, which was an essential objective of the Trump administration. Regardless of the...
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle higher amid a broad U.S. stock market selloff

Gold futures settled higher on Monday, with prices finding support as U.S. benchmark stock indexes suffered a sharp decline. "Gold is clearly finding favor as portfolio insurance," said Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault. "Rising interest rates would typically offer a headwind to gold, but the risk of a [Federal Reserve] mistake in hiking too late is now worsened by the political impossibility of rescuing equity investors with cheap money," he said. The Fed will meet this week and is expected to make an announcement on monetary policy Wednesday. February gold rose $9.90, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,841.70 an ounce.
theedgemarkets.com

Asian shares break losing streak as China cuts key mortgage rate

SHANGHAI (Jan 20): Asian share markets broke a five-day slide, pushing higher on Thursday as China underscored its diverging monetary and economic picture by cutting benchmark mortgage rates. The rise was set to continue in Europe, where strong earnings helped to support gains a day earlier. In early deals, pan-region...
theedgemarkets.com

Most Asian FX and stocks gain as Fed rates outlook seen unchanged

(Jan 13): Emerging Asia's currencies and stocks broadly gained on Thursday as the safe-haven US dollar slumped to a two-month low after US inflation data met market expectations and was deemed unlikely to change the Federal Reserve's policy tightening timeline. The Thai baht, South Korea's won and the Indonesian rupiah...
Times Daily

Asian stocks follow Wall St up as Powell says rates to rise

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said monetary policy would return to normal and interest rates might be raised earlier than planned. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
WTNH

Dow tumbles 1,000 points as 2022 selloff continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
