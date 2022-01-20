ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Rainbow Six Extraction Beginner Tips Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction can be a tough game. While solo incursions can be rough, going in as a team isn’t always easier. The good news: this Rainbow Six Extraction Beginner Tips Guide will help you get through the Extraction’s early pain points. Feel free to...

www.ign.com

IGN

Above Snakes - Gameplay Trailer

In this gameplay trailer for Above Snakes, see how the world is created by placing isometric tiles, check out some exploration and crafting elements, and take a look at some of the dangers in this survival base-building PC game. Above Snakes' Kickstarter campaign is now live.
IGN

Windjammers 2 Video Review

Windjammers 2 reviewed by Travis Northup on Nintendo Switch. Also available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Stadia. Windjammers 2 is a worthy sequel to a retro classic that manages to improve upon the highly competitive arena with new characters, levels, and abilities that make this fighting game version of Pong incredibly addictive. It lacks some key features like a spectator mode or any kind of tutorial to walk new players through all the complexities of combat and makes a limp attempt at telling a story about its characters, but it's so much fun to play that it's easy to forgive those whiffs.
IGN

Glimmerbrook

Glimmerbrook is a small World that comes with The Sims 4: Realm of Magic Game Pack. It has one Neighborhood. It features 4 Residential Lots, 1 Community Lot and 1 Hidden Lot. Glimmerbrook is focused on the weird and wonderful and houses a portal to the Realm of Magic. Your Sim can become a Spellcaster, conjure Familiars, and more while living here.
gamingonphone.com

Chimeraland Beginners Guide and Tips

Chimeraland is one of those games heavily based on mythology and can bring out the imagination in just about anyone. It is also similar to classic RPG games, but this one adds in lots of elements for the gameplay and the storyline. With developers enhancing the combat mechanics to the game, it will only get better over time and would even grab the attention of a lot of people, gamers or not, to download and try the game out itself. Without further ado, here is a beginners guide to Chimeraland that starting, new or returning players could use when they want to get into the game immediately.
Person
Tom Clancy
IGN

How to Heal Your Operators

In Rainbow Six Extraction, Operator Status is a crucial mechanic of the game that determines the availability of your Operators depending on the success level of your recent incursions. This part of our Rainbow Six Extraction guide shows you how to heal your operators, which essentially removes their Inactive status.
IGN

Main Quests

This is IGN's page that details everything about Nobody Saves the World. This includes the full walkthrough of each quest. The main quest will progress the story and give you huge rewards, unlike the side quests which will only give you rewards and no story progress.
IGN

An NFT Imposter Is Posing as a Game That's Never Once Used NFT

One of the most common complaints about the emergence of NFTs is that it's an unregulated landscape where fraud and theft are easily committed. There are countless stories of artwork being stolen, or new scam tokens. This time, an entire video game has fallen victim. Outerverse publisher Freedom Games and...
gamingonphone.com

Infinity Kingdom Beginners Guide and Tips

Infinity Kingdom is a cartoon-style MMO strategy game that takes you in defending the land of Norheim against the invasion of the evil gnomes while also protecting yourself from other invading players. Here are a few tips and an Infinity Kingdom beginners guide to get you started. Introducing your Kingdom.
IGN

The Proving

The Proving is a Main Quest in Horizon Zero Dawn that will test Aloy’s skills as a hunter. Today is the day Aloy will prove herself worthy, hopefully allowing her to compel the High Matriarchs to reveal the secrets of her birth. She must be quick and precise to earn her place as a top new Nora Brave in the tribe.
IGN

How to Get Darkrai

This page contains information on how to get Darkrai in Pokemon Legends Arceus. Darkrai is a mythical Dark-type Pokemon that cannot normally be encountered in Hisui, but Nintendo has revealed that there is a special way to obtain Darkrai and a bonus outfit for your character as well if you've played Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Pokemon Shining Pearl.
IGN

Yun Jin Guide - Best Builds and Tips

This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Yun Jin, which includes a full character overview, how to obtain Yun Jin, combat details, talents, and skill upgrade priorities, a recommended character build, and much more. Yun Jin is the director...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
IGN

Grid Legends - Man Machine Trailer

Ncuti Gatwa plays Valentin Manzi in Grid Legends' story mode: Driven to Glory. Check out the latest trailer for another look at the upcoming game, featuring the Tushek TS 900 Racer Pro, which makes its video game debut in debut in Grid Legends. Grid Legends launches on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Origin on February 25, 2022.
IGN

Final Fantasy 7 Feels Like a Whole New Game In 60fps

A PC mod has been released for the original Final Fantasy 7 that cranks that framerate up to 60fps, and the resulting game is... almost disturbingly smooth. This comes courtesy of the FFNx modding project, a modding platform for Final Fantasy 7 and 8 that endeavors to make both games look, feel, and sound better on PC. This specific 60fps mod endeavors to make the lackluster, 15fps PC versions of Final Fantasy 7 look not just playable, but downright silky, including not just battles but cutscenes, dungeons, and the overworld. It's a heck of an achievement, even if watching such an old game run that well is a bit disarming at first.
IGN

The Grand Castle

Top Contributors: Cedric Pabriga, Wiki_Creation_Bot. The Grand Castle is the first major dungeon, called a legendary dungeon, you will encounter in Nobody Saves the World. Once you have enough stars from doing the quests and clearing the Demi-Dungeons around the castle, you can approach the King and he will unlock the castle using the stars you accumulated.
IGN

Uncharted 4: Devs Reveal Secrets Behind the Series' Best Chase Sequence - Art of the Level

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End crescendos at its midpoint with a bombastic, all-out chase action sequence that is not only a highpoint for the game itself but for the entire Uncharted franchise, ranking as one of Uncharted's best chases and action scenes. It's a thrilling, lengthy chase through city streets and rocky terrain, against seemingly unstoppable odds (and one frightening truck), and plenty of Uncharted's coolest moments., but it's also one rooted in its character work, a reflection of Nathan Drake's journey so far, his various personal ties to Sam, Sully, and Elena, and so much more. It's a high point of Naughty Dog's action work, and to find out more, IGN spoke to two Naughty Dog team members - Kurt Margenau and Shaun Escayg - about how the chase came together, its emotional resonance, and more. The devs reveal the secrets behind the series' best chase sequence in our latest deep dive into how one of gaming's most memorable levels came to life. Learn about how the devs crafted this sequence, including some surprising ways they made driving, gunplay, and hand-to-hand combat feel so satisfying, how the deep, emotional stakes are brought to the forefront as Drake races to reunite with his brother, and so much more. And, learn a bit about how Naughty Dog improved on the Uncharted experience with the Uncharted PS5 upgrades as part of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. This is Art of the Level.
