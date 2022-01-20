ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

No. 15 Texas rolls past No. 7 Iowa State, 66-48

By ANDREW LOGUE
 5 days ago

AMES, Iowa (AP) — DeYona Gaston scored 14 points and No. 15 Texas rolled to a 66-48 victory over shorthanded No. 7 Iowa State on Wednesday night.

The Cyclones were missing sisters Aubrey and Ashley Joens due to Big 12 health and safety protocols. Ashley Jones is Iowa State’s leading scorer, with 20.3 points per game, and rebounder, 9.5. Aubrey contributes 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Texas (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) took advantage, holding the Cyclones (16-2, 5-1) to 28% shooting. Gaston hit six of nine shots and also grabbed five rebounds.

“My first thoughts to go Aubrey and Ashley. I hope they’re okay,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer said. “This is part of college athletics, right now. We’ve gone through it.”

Emily Ryan led Iowa State with 19 points. Lexi Donarski added 14 points.

The Cyclones struggled early, hitting one of their first nine shots, eventually slumping to 3-of-17 shooting.

Donarski kept Iowa State close in the first half with a trio of 3-pointers.

“It was definitely challenging,” Donarski said of missing the Joens sisters. “But we were prepared for this game, and we just didn’t execute in the way that we know we could. And that’s the frustrating part.”

Rori Harmon and Gaston each hit a pair of jumpers and Texas pulled out to a 28-20 lead in the second quarter. The Longhorns led 39-30 at the break.

Texas opened the second half with a 7-0 run. Iowa State went more than 6 minutes without scoring during the third quarter.

“It really couldn’t have gone worse,” Cyclone coach Bill Fennelly said. “In the third quarter we just could not make anything. We couldn’t execute anything.”

Fennelly said the status of the Joens sisters for Iowa State’s next game was uncertain.

“The medical staff will let me know what the plan is,” he said. “Right now, I would expect them back, but that’s not my call.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State was trying to start Big 12 play with a 6-0 record for just the second time in program history (1999-00 season). Texas improved to 5-1 on the road this season, with four wins coming against ranked opponents.

Iowa State travels to pre-season Big 12 title favorite Baylor on Sunday.

Texas visits Texas Christian for a Saturday game.

