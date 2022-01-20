MCC campuses close, move remote for Thursday

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Madisonville Community College sent an email out Wednesday notifying students and staff of changes for the week.

Wednesday, school officials say all campuses were closed because of inclement weather expected across their service area. Additionally, they say all campuses are to remain closed Thursday, Jan. 20, but employees are said to be working remotely.

