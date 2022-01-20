ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

MCC campuses close, move remote for Thursday

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7xyD_0dqUQF3L00

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Madisonville Community College sent an email out Wednesday notifying students and staff of changes for the week.

Wednesday, school officials say all campuses were closed because of inclement weather expected across their service area. Additionally, they say all campuses are to remain closed Thursday, Jan. 20, but employees are said to be working remotely.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

EVSC had a school board meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation met for the regularly scheduled Board meeting on January 24 at 5:30 p.m. President Kiefer swore in a school resource officer. Some contracts were awarded, and these contracts involved Highland Elementary School, Plaza Park School, Harrison High School, and the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear provided the latest information on the coronavirus in Kentucky, including the omicron variant and vaccination statistics. Governor Andy Beshear said that his son, Will, tested positive for COVID-19 and is generally asymptomatic, adding that his son is fully vaccinated and recently received his booster shot. The Governor and […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Henderson Partnership will officially merge

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Henderson Partnership (DHP) have announced that their organizations will merge beginning April 1, according to a press release by the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. The Henderson Chamber of Commerce says the boards of each organization made the decision to join up and streamline their […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Virtual option simplifies decision for weather-related school closures

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The most recent wintry event did not create many issues across the Tristate. However, several schools still decided on various delays or closures, including Ivy Tech in Evansville – who called off in-person classes after 5:30 p.m. the evening of potential snowfall. Daniela Vidal, the Chancellor of Ivy Tech in Evansville, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madisonville, KY
Sports
Madisonville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Madisonville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Homeplace of Henderson unveiling new memory care community

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Homeplace of Henderson says they’re excited to welcome interested families to their new memory care community Feb. 15. Families will be able to get a “first-look” at the state-of-the-art community, which encompasses 26 private apartments. Officials with Homeplace of Henderson say residents will have access to trained direct care staff who […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Warrick County schools update COVID related guidance

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — As of Jan. 20, 2022, the Warrick County School Corporation updated their COVID guidance for their schools. School officials say that the changes come as guidance is updated within the Indiana Department of Health. According to the WCSC, they now will accept home rapid tests for positive and negative cases […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

FEMA continues work in western Kentucky

WESTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WEHT) — FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) says they will continue to provide helpful options for residents affected by the December Tornado after the closing of the disaster recovery center in Muhlenberg County. There were 18 disaster recovery centers that were open all with the goal of serving residents affected by the tornado. […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcc#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Churches navigate the ongoing pandemic

NEWBURGH, IN. (WEHT) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, churches are forced to find ways to continue services. Once the pandemic shut down the country, many churches closed their doors for a period of time while other churches moved strictly to online services. With many people dealing with mental and emotional struggles caused by the pandemic, […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Free tax preparation program announced in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — VITA announced they’re offering a free program to help people prepare for taxes in Henderson. They say the program is mostly focused on people who generally make $72,000 or less in 2021, people with disabilities, the elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their tax returns. A spokesperson […]
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

In-person services resuming at Ill. driver’s license offices

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Secretary of State’s offices–including driver services facilities–will resume in-person services in the coming days. In a news release, Secretary of State Jesse White said offices that have been closed since Jan. 3 because of the surge in COVID-19 cases across Illinois are opening their doors again. Those offices that operate on […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

EFD: Fire extinguished at Allens Lane

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday afternoon, the Evansville Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Allens Lane after reports of a house fire. Officials on scene tell us the fire is extinguished and the occupants of the house are uninjured. UPDATE: Here is an update to this story originally posted on Jan. 22, 2021.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Allen G. Sanderson, local WWII pilot, has died

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to a press release from the Evansville Wartime Museum, Allen G. Sanderson, Local WWII P-47 Thunderbolt pilot, died on January 21. According to a press release from the Evansville Wartime Museum, Sanderson flew 118 missions in Africa and Italy in a Thunderbolt built in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Wartime Museum […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Muhlenberg Co. jail escapee found in ceiling of old school

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) Greenville Police say a Muhlenberg County inmate is learning a lesson after his escape from jail. Dallas Ferguson was caught early Sunday after he was found in the old Muhlenberg South Middle School.  He was supposed to be in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. Students don’t walk the halls at the old […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois, Chicago omicron cases have peaked, officials say

CHICAGO (AP) — The state’s top officials in the battle against COVID-19 had good news Wednesday, reporting that the vicious surge in the dread disease fueled by the omicron variant seems to have slowed statewide and in Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city. But even as record numbers of hospitalizations decline, authorities said health care resources […]
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Governor JB Pritzker announces sick leave initiative for vaccinated school staff

CHICAGO, Ill (WEHT) – Governor Pritzker, the Illinois Education Association (IEA), the Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) and others announced that they have reached a compromise that will keep students and teachers in the classroom without punishing vaccinated employees for taking COVID-required sick time. “Vaccines are a vital tool in preventing the deadly effects of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Vehicles damaged during Oakland City barn fire

OAKLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Crews responded to a fire earlier Sunday evening in Oakland City. Firefighters say the fire was inside a barn and the fire crew was able to contain it to just two vehicles inside. Both vehicles were plugged into block heaters, fire officials say. According to reports, the fire was extinguished in […]
OAKLAND CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy