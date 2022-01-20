17 News feedback poll shows majority of respondents think President Biden overpromised what he could achieve in his first year in office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Joe Biden held a news conference today remarking on his first year in office.

The President defended his administration’s handling of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and promised not to return to lockdowns.

He also defended his overall actions this past year, saying he did not overpromise and underperform for the American people.

President Biden blamed Republicans for their “stalwart effort” to block him and other Democrats. Part of Biden’s agenda, a set of voting rights bills, is certain to fail in the senate.

Meantime, the president’s Build Back Better Act is stalling in the legislature. However, Biden says he feels confident that Congress will pass “big chunks” of the bill before the midterm elections in November.

Today, 17 News asked: Did the President overpromise what he could achieve in his first year in office?

“Every President over promises. At least Biden delivered on a couple.” Facebook user Johnny Monroe

“He made lots of promises that he didn’t deliver on.” Facebook user Troy Jackson

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.

