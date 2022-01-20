Fed: March lift-off is a done deal – Scotiabank

We have not seen this type of volatility in the financial markets since the beginning of the pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down -1,115 points in the first half of the NY session but staged a dramatic turnaround to end the day in positive territory up nearly 100 points. With risk appetite driving currency flows it was no surprise to see pairs like EUR/USD and AUD/JPY recover alongside equities. The U.S. dollar maintained its bid, outperforming most of the major currencies ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. The central bank is widely expected to prepare the market for tightening in March and they could even suggest that it may be necessary to front load tightening. The prospect hawkishness and risk of a surprise rate hike should the keep dollar bid ahead of FOMC.

