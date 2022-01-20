'Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia' Full Show (01/20/2022)

McGlone is also optimistic about the USD-backed stablecoins and believes that the assets will grow massively in 2022. Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone believes Bitcoin is all set to touch the $100K figure this year. According to McGlone, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world is steadily changing directions from a risk-on to a risk-off asset. With the regulatory side of the industry pushing for a hike in interest rates to counter the challenges of inflation, cryptocurrencies, which feature as risk-on assets, are more likely to endure downfalls. This is because the increasing prices will eventually make people invest in fixed-income assets like bonds.

