ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

'Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia' Full Show (01/20/2022)

By Editorials
Bloomberg
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaidi Stroud-Watts in Sydney and Shery Ahn in New...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

How a Billionaire’s Global Cruise Empire Imploded in Hong Kong

Lim Kok Thay started a cruiseferry and gambling boat business in 1990s Hong Kong and turned it into one of Asia’s biggest cruise operators. It was a labor of love, as well as a way to diversify the casino business set up by his father, Lim Goh Tong, in Malaysia. Under the now 70-year-old Kok Thay, Genting Hong Kong Ltd. expanded its fleet of ships, bought other cruise lines and even added a string of German shipyards to build its vessels.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Natixis Economist Trinh Nguyen on Global Central Banks

Natixis Senior Economist for Emerging Asia, Trinh Nguyen, discusses monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the PBOC and what that means for Asia and the world. She speaks with Yvonne Man and David Ingles on 'Bloomberg Markets: China Open'. (Source: Bloomberg)
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Stocks May Extend Drop on Fed Tightening Concerns: Markets Wrap

Stocks looked set for further declines Monday amid concerns about tightening Federal Reserve policy, while a cryptocurrency plunge highlighted waning appetite for the most speculative investments. Futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong fell following one of the worst stretches for global shares last week since the onset of the...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Coinspeaker

Bloomberg Analyst Mike McGlone Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $100K in 2022

McGlone is also optimistic about the USD-backed stablecoins and believes that the assets will grow massively in 2022. Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone believes Bitcoin is all set to touch the $100K figure this year. According to McGlone, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world is steadily changing directions from a risk-on to a risk-off asset. With the regulatory side of the industry pushing for a hike in interest rates to counter the challenges of inflation, cryptocurrencies, which feature as risk-on assets, are more likely to endure downfalls. This is because the increasing prices will eventually make people invest in fixed-income assets like bonds.
BUSINESS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Europe shares up, Asia stocks fall on omicron, Fed, Ukraine

TOKYO — (AP) — European stocks opened higher Tuesday after a day of steep losses in Asia as markets waited to hear from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell after a two-day policy meeting that ends Wednesday. The possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine and concern over coronavirus...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia#Australia
Ars Technica

“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Wyoming News

What to focus on as Dow dropped 1,100 points

The Dow dropped 1,100 points hitting seven days of losses, and inflation plays a big role, CNN's Matt Egan reports. Three factors to focus on are interest rates, tensions in Russia and Ukraine, and the corporate earnings outlook, he says.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
WTNH

Dow tumbles 1,000 points as 2022 selloff continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy