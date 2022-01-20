ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

No action on former Luzerne County Children and Youth director’s pension

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Hazleton Times
Hazleton Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADj8l_0dqUPT8400
Van Saun

Luzerne County’s Retirement Board has once again tabled a decision on former county Children and Youth director Joanne Van Saun’s pension, even though she has now been sentenced for her crime.

Following long-established past practice, the board had delayed action since October because Van Saun had not been sentenced.

Last month, the 59-year-old Dallas woman was sentenced to 34 months of probation for misdemeanor child endangerment and obstruction offenses, with the first nine months on house arrest, related to her failure to investigate at least 217 reports alleging child abuse and neglect in 2017.

Retirement board Solicitor Donald Karpowich told the board Wednesday it could table the matter again because he is still awaiting official confirmation of Van Saun’s guilty plea and sentencing, which he had requested.

The board met in closed-door executive session, with a stated plan to discuss Van Saun’s pension. When the meeting resumed, Karpowich said the session focused on pending and threatened litigation, but he and the board did not elaborate.

All five board members then voted to table Van Saun’s pension.

Following the charges against Van Saun, the county retained Philadelphia law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP to conduct an internal investigation of the agency to determine if there is any evidence of possible wrongdoing. County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo has said the Philadelphia firm is expected to conclude its investigation early this year.

Van Saun’s potential pension has been calculated at $4,467.23 per month, according to the board.

Pensions are based on past compensation, tenure and retirement option selections, and Van Saun had worked for the county approximately 35 years, according to prior published reports.

Under the state pension forfeiture act, former employees are not eligible for a pension or interest on their contributions toward a pension if they are convicted of certain crimes related to their employment, officials have said.

It’s still unclear if the charges against Van Saun will meet the legal definition allowing for denial of her pension.

Fund advisor

In other business, the board voted Wednesday to seek requests for qualifications from entities interested in serving as advisor of the employee pension fund.

Morgan Stanley has been overseeing the fund since October 2008. The board publicly sought proposals from other companies in 2011 and 2015 and chose to keep Morgan Stanley both times.

County Pension Coordinator Rick Hummer said the current contract with Morgan Stanley expires the end of this year because it started in 2016 and ran for five years, with two optional one-year extensions.

Morgan Stanley representative Richard Hazzouri said Wednesday that his company will be submitting a proposal.

The fund reached a record high value of $310.3 million at the end of 2021, with net investment earnings of $30.3 million for the year, Hazzouri reported to the board.

The 2021 investment return rate is currently listed at 10.76%, but Hazzouri said he expects that percentage to end up at 11.5% to 12% after he receives final returns from alternative investments and private equity/credit investments.

Hazzouri reiterated the goal of maximizing returns without exposing the public fund to undue risk while making sure enough cash is always available to cover ongoing pensions.

The fund must pay approximately $20 million in pension benefits to retirees annually, Hummer said.

Taxpayer subsidies have been required since 2002, when investment earnings and employee contributions stopped keeping pace with obligations for future pensions that are guaranteed by law.

This year’s taxpayer subsidy is budgeted at $14 million, with $10.8 million from the general fund and the rest covered by other funding, said county Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz.

Serving on the retirement board are Crocamo, Swetz, employee/retiree representative John Evanchick Jr. and county Council members Kendra Radle and Brian Thornton.

The board voted Wednesday to keep Radle as board chair and appoint Thornton as vice chairman.

Comments / 3

Donna
4d ago

They fangle something to get the corrupt witch a pension. She should be in jail lord knows anyone else would have had felony charges and been sent to prison for years

Reply
2
Related
Hazleton Times

Luzerne County government eyeing small business aid

Luzerne County’s administration is working on a proposal to use some of the county’s $113 million American Rescue Plan allocation to provide funding to small businesses. The county’s economy depends on small businesses, and many of them are struggling due to staffing, inflation and continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo told council last week.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Hazleton Times

Crocamo mum on manager plans

Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said Thursday she won’t divulge whether she is applying for the permanent manager position. “The county Manager Search Committee has decided to keep the process confidential at this stage and, therefore, I will not be commenting on it until the committee decides otherwise,” Crocamo said.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Hazleton Times

Morelli cautions search committee about emails

Rick Morelli said Thursday he has warned fellow members of Luzerne County’s Manager Search Committee that its private email exchanges may be violating the state Sunshine Act. Morelli said the committee has been using private email to communicate instead of county-furnished email addresses and that he believes some matters,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Hazleton Times

Luzerne County preparing for April 5 special election

Luzerne County Election Director Michael Susek said Wednesday his office is working to prepare for an April 5 special election ordered this week to fill Tarah Toohil’s vacant state representative seat in the 116th Legislative District. State House Speaker Bryan Cutler has sole discretion to determine the special election...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Thornton
Hazleton Times

Kaufer suggests SCI Retreat for Luzerne County lockup

Crocamo: County open to exploring use of shuttered state prison. State Rep. Aaron Kaufer is urging Luzerne County to consider taking possession of the closed State Correctional Institution at Retreat in Newport Township for a new county prison. It’s possible the state would transfer the property to the county for...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pension Fund#Retirement Savings#Compensation#Retirement Board
Hazleton Times

Pennsylvania seeks more hospital beds, staff in COVID surge

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania has begun working to boost the number of hospital beds and organize “strike teams” of extra health care workers for hospitals and nursing homes struggling with surging COVID-19-related caseloads and staffing shortages, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Friday. The Pennsylvania Department of Health...
HARRISBURG, PA
Hazleton Times

Schnee eyes Toohil’s former state seat

Luzerne County will learn by Monday if the special election for Tarah Toohil’s state representative replacement must be held separately before the May 17 primary. In a related topic, county Councilman Robert Schnee confirmed Thursday he is “very interested” in receiving the county Republican Party nomination to run for the seat.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Hazleton Times

Luzerne County Court admits seven attorneys for New Year

In a formal Court en banc judicial ceremony the Court of Common Pleas of Luzerne County, held in Courtroom No. 1 at the Luzerne County Courthouse, seven area lawyers were officially inducted into the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association/the bar association of Luzerne County. The bar admission, purely ceremonial in nature since 1968 and the constitutional creation of the Unified Judicial System in the Commonwealth, was presided over by President Judge Michael T. Vough, while Judge Thomas F. Burke Jr., delivered remarks from the Bench, and Judge Fred Pierantoni III officially swore the new lawyers into the association. Attorney Brittany Quinn, president of the Young Lawyers Division served as moderator, while Attorney Jessica Miraglia, vice president of the YLD led the courtroom in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Attorney Catherine R, O’Donnell, president of the W-BLLA welcomed the new lawyers into the association.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Politics
Hazleton Times

Meuser: HHS discussed flights of ‘traumatized’ minors to AVP

WILKES-BARRE — Following a conference call Wednesday with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to discuss the recent flights to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser said the agency verified that it had organized flights transporting unaccompanied minor illegal immigrants. Meuser, R-Dallas, said the majority...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Hazleton Times

Hazleton Times

344
Followers
755
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Hazleton, PA News, Sports, and Events

 https://www.hazletontimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy