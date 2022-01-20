ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Attempt by Democrats to curb Senate filibuster falls short

By Susan Ferrechio, Chief Congressional Correspondent
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

Senate Democrats who hoped to curb the filibuster in order to pass two partisan election overhaul bills were thwarted by two centrists in their own party in an expected outcome that highlighted persistent intraparty divisions.

Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona upheld their pledges to preserve the filibuster, voting against a change in the rules supported by all other Senate Democrats that would have required those who wanted to block the election legislation to engage in a nonstop floor speech.

The vote followed a daylong floor debate on the election legislation and the long-standing filibuster.

Democrats argued that despite their own past opposition to changing or ending the filibuster, an “adjustment” was necessary in order to ensure passage of the two election bills.

BIDEN SAYS 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS 'COULD EASILY BE ILLEGITIMATE'

The legislation would roll back red-state voter integrity laws and expand federal oversight of election and voting district changes in some states.

Republicans blocked the election overhaul bill with the filibuster earlier Wednesday evening, prompting Democrats to embark on their attempt to change the rule.

Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who votes with the Democrats, accused the GOP of using the filibuster for “stone-cold obstruction” rather than to achieve bipartisan legislation on the voting measure.

“Unfortunately, part of this body just doesn't want to talk about the issue of voting rights,” King accused the GOP.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer characterized the resolution as “a modest one-time change” in the filibuster to pass the voting legislation. The resolution would allow lawmakers to speak as long as they want to delay passage.

“Days, as long as they can muster it,” the New York Democrat explained.

Republicans argued strenuously against the change, pointing out that their own party resisted curbing the filibuster when they controlled Congress and the White House.

"This is a plot to break the Senate," Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said.

The GOP rejected the claim that it would remain limited to the election overhaul bill and said it would open the door to curbing the filibuster any time in the future.

Republicans voted against the election overhaul bill unanimously, arguing that it would federalize elections, weaken voter integrity, and skew outcomes to favor Democratic candidates.

Democrats said the election bills would ensure equal access to the polls and would broaden voter participation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
West Virginia State
The Independent

Bernie Sanders calls Arizona Democrats’ censure of Kyrsten Sinema ‘exactly right’

Sen Bernie Sanders appeared eager to escalate the war between various factions of the Democratic Party on Sunday during an interview with CNN in which he stated his support for the censure and potential primarying of a senator who voted against the party’s effort to change the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.Mr Sanders appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and said that the Arizona Democratic Party was “exactly right” to censure their state senator after Ms Sinema voted with Republicans last week against the Democrats’ voting rights push.“On that particular vote that she and [Sen Joe] Manchin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Angus King
Florida Phoenix

In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please

Quality Journalism for Critical Times About halfway through his marathon news conference last week, President Joe Biden finally asked the only question in Washington that’s worth asking. With congressional Republicans standing in the way of the Democrats’ every initiative, including voting rights (which should be as bipartisan as it gets), what do they actually support? “What are Republicans for? What […] The post In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Filibuster#Republicans#Gop
TheAtlantaVoice

Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote

The Republican Party is working overtime to suppress the vote and undermine American democracy. It is a party which ignores climate change, the existential threat to our planet and represents the interests of the wealthy and the powerful while turning its back on struggling working-class families. The GOP is the party that gives tax breaks […] The post Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Idaho Capital Sun

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Mitch McConnell sparks anger by saying Black Americans ‘are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans’

Mitch McConnell caused many jaws to drop on Twitter when he responded to a question from a journalist about concerns of voters of colour.The Senate minority leader was speaking alongside members of Republican leadership at a press conference on Wednesday evening when he was asked by Latino Rebels correspondent Pablo Manriquez about his message to voters afraid that without voting access protections that would be in place if the Democrats’ voting rights legislation were to pass, they will be unable to vote.His response elicited a wave of criticism on Twitter for a choice of words that appeared to establish...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Columbus Dispatch

Letters: Rule-preserving Democrats living in a filibuster fantasy world. We have not overcome.

Filibuster leads to 'stagnation,' not moderation During her recent tone-deaf floor speech, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema suggested that  the filibuster would protect the American public from “wild swings in public policy.” But I contend such swings could ultimately be good for democracy.  Let the majority enact its policies, let's see if they work, and if they don’t, the American...
COLUMBUS, OH
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
59K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy