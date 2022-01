BUFFALO, N.Y. — The week of January 24 through January 28 is Radon Awareness Week, and health officials are providing tips on how to protect you and your family. The CDC says radon is an odorless and invisible radioactive gas that is naturally released from rocks, soil and water. That gas can can get trapped inside your home and buildings, and build up in the air.

HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO