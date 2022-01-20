ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Strict mitigation efforts still in place at St. Landry Parish jail as Omicron surges

By Alece Courville
 5 days ago

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- In the St. Landry Parish jail, protocols and mitigation’s are still in place and strictly enforced as the state’s COVID cases continue to spike.

Parish President Jessie Bellard says, “Is it 100 percent? Maybe not, but you have to do what you can to stop it.”

It all start’s when an inmate is booked.

He is tested for COVID using PCR testing supplies.

When the results are returned 24 hour later, the next steps are taken.

“If negative. they go to other section. All positives stay on lockdown,” explains Bellard.

The jail is prepared to facilitate COVID postive inmates in the COVID wing.

Bellard adds, “The COVID unit is a positive block, only positive people are in that block.”

If an inmate tests positive while in custody, he is released from his cell and moved to the COVID block to quarantine for ten days.

Bellard continues, “Five days does not apply to jails.”

Treatment is provided for all illnesses and COVID symptoms.

“They are given vitamins and supplements,” Bellard says.

While in the COVID block, the cell is disinfected.

Bellard explains, “We have a Sanitation and cleaning department that comes in and takes care of the cell.”

For that extra layer of protection, all three vaccines are available and can be administered.

“It’s for those who want it take it. I feel like it helps us out,” Bellard explains.

