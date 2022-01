Spoilers for Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home lie ahead. Disney+’s Hawkeye finally thrust Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton into the spotlight, while ushering in a new hero in the form of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop. But aside from the two archers, the series also featured another character who’s set to take on a larger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Maya Lopez/Echo, played by newcomer Alaqua Cox, is getting her own spinoff series. Marvel Studios has remained mum on exact details regarding the show, though reports have begun to circulate. Now, a new rumor suggests that the series is adding some behind-the-scenes talent from Netflix’s Daredevil and The Punisher.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO