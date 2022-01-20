Why One Photographer Is Sticking With the Sony a1 Instead of Moving to Canon or Nikon

Stated simply: Nathan Wirth (@nlwirth), a self-learned photographer, attempts to photograph silence. He has both his bachelor’s and master’s in English Literature from San Francisco State University and brings his studies of poetry to his explorations of the shorelines, forests, hills and mountains of the West Coast. For the past 10 years, Nathan has been studying and integrating into his work Japanese traditions of Zen, rock gardens, ma, and calligraphy– as well as the transience, impermanence, and imperfections of wabi-sabi. Nathan’s studies of Ikebana (Sogetsu) and Zen writings have led him to the practice of trying to achieve, while working on his photography, a mind of no-mind (mu-shin no shin), a mind not preoccupied with emotions and thought, one that can, as freely as possible, simply create. He primarily creates black and white images through long exposure or by using an infrared converted camera. We recently came across this photo of his and wanted to learn more about how he created it. Keep reading for his story behind the shot.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 7 DAYS AGO