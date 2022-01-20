Colorado Rancher Loses Two Cows In Two Days
Rancher Don Gittleson raises cattle on a wide expanse...denver.cbslocal.com
Rancher Don Gittleson raises cattle on a wide expanse...denver.cbslocal.com
These are MIGRATORY wolves moving in from Wyoming. No wolves have even been introduced in CO & probably won't be for another 2 years. This isn't something new. My Uncle had a horse ranch just north of that area 25 years ago & had a few issues with wolves taking foals. He got 4 Turkish Kangal dogs. The problem stopped.
What difference does it make where the wolves came from? Have some god given common sense…you either want to stay at the top of the food chain or you don’t. The ranchers will do the right thing…and it isn’t flags and rubber bullets. I have been face to face with one of these animals and there isn’t a person on the planet that would stand and wave a flag in it’s face.
tip of ice burg" tried warnings ⚠️ can't educate people who live in masses and have never witnessed what they do... & we haven't even gotten into their transplants!!!!!!
Comments / 33