Current Records: Mississippi State 13-5; Kentucky 15-4 After two games on the road, the #12 Kentucky Wildcats are heading back home. UK and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wildcats winning the first 78-73 and MSU taking the second 74-73.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO