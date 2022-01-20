ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin-area road crews at work as winter weather approaches

By Brianna Hollis
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we brace for the cold, crews across Central Texas got the roads ready.

The Texas Department of Transportation began spraying a brine solution on bridges and the elevated parts of major roads to prevent them from icing over.

FORECAST: Brutal wind chills by morning as Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect

“That can last a few days, especially if we don’t get a lot of heavy rain,” said spokesperson Diann Hodges.

Austin Public Works street and bridges operation crews prepped trucks Wednesday and will proactively monitor roads starting Thursday.

After last year’s winter storm, Austin-Travis County EMS got boxes full of winter supplies.

“Little attachments we can put on our boots, so we can kind of make ourselves more able to manipulate icy areas,” said Capt. Darren Noak with ATCEMS.

While widespread ice isn’t likely, Noak as well as local tow truck companies said they’re ready to respond to crashes.

Traffic U: How to drive on icy roads if you must

First responders are pleading with drivers to be mindful if they do see crews on the side of the road.

“The most difficult thing is doing tows on the toll roads when people are going so fast and not pulling over, not giving us extra space,” said Trey Cheatham, who works for Eagle Towing and Recovery.

He also said he expects to have to tow cars with multiple flat tires due to air pressure drops as well as vehicles with dead batteries.

