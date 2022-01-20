1 teen dead, 1 teen hospitalized after Wednesday night shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 15-year-old boy is dead and another 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after they were both shot in Macon Wednesday. It happened...www.41nbc.com
This has to stop. Another Mama burying her baby over some nonsense.. my heart aches for these families. This affects ALL of us as a community, and as a community we must come together and figure out a solution to this !!!!
