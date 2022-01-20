Two K Farms receives top honors

Mr. Chris Stehle from Longview Farm Elementary earned a state award from the Missouri Society of Health and Physical Educators. The PE teacher & Lee’s Summit High School Varsity Football Receivers Coach received the Robert M. Taylor Professional Service Award from MOSHAPE. The honor highlights outstanding teachers & administrators in physical education, health, recreation & dance who have contributed to the Society. Mr. Stehle’s MOSHAPE leadership experience includes directing the Media Team, which earned a national award for digital advocacy.
