Two K Farms receives top honors

School District 104 teacher Eva Manzke was recently honored by the Cook County Farm Bureau for her work with teaching students about agriculture. Students at Walker Elementary in Bedford Park, and Manzke herself were surprised when Principal Amanda Venegonia said they were gathered to honor Manzke, as she had been selected as the 2022 Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year Runner-up.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO