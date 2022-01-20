ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Two K Farms receives top honors

leelanaunews.com
 5 days ago

Two K Farms was awarded numerous top honors at Dan Berger’s International Wine and Cider...

www.leelanaunews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Virginia young farmers earn national Farm Bureau honors

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers were counted among the brightest agriculturalists in the nation as they competed for—and earned—top placement in American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers & Ranchers competitions during the organization’s 103rd annual convention in Atlanta.
VIRGINIA STATE
Mendota Reporter

Bureau Co. Farm Bureau honored during Illinois Farm Bureau annual meeting

PRINCETON - Bureau County Farm Bureau was recently recognized during the 107th annual meeting of the Illinois Farm Bureau for their outstanding programming during 2019 and 2020. The annual meeting is an opportunity for recognition of outstanding achievement by individual members and county farm bureaus. Counties compete for awards with...
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
fresnostatenews.com

Harris Farms president to be honored at Ag One Community Salute

Proceeds from the event will help support deserving students and programs in the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State. Tickets are $125 per person, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. and includes a social that starts at 6 p.m. and a dessert social after the event.
FRESNO, CA
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Walker teacher Eva Manzke honored by farm bureau

School District 104 teacher Eva Manzke was recently honored by the Cook County Farm Bureau for her work with teaching students about agriculture. Students at Walker Elementary in Bedford Park, and Manzke herself were surprised when Principal Amanda Venegonia said they were gathered to honor Manzke, as she had been selected as the 2022 Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year Runner-up.
COOK COUNTY, IL
