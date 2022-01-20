ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID cases soar; tests available

leelanaunews.com
 5 days ago

While the number of confirmed cases of COVID continues to mushroom, access to home...

www.leelanaunews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Federal COVID-⁠19 tests website available for orders

Free at-home COVID-19 tests are now available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Every home in the United States is eligible to order four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. According to HHS, orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Open the link below to order.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Public Health Officials Push For People To Get Flu Vaccine As Cases Rise In The State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Public health officials in Pennsylvania are recommending residents to get their flu vaccine as case counts rise across the state. There have been flu cases discovered in all 67 counties, with both Influenza A and B on the rise. Sixteen Pennsylvanians have died from the flu since the flu season started in 2021. “With the growing number of flu cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to remind Pennsylvanians to take preventative measures, including getting a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their family and communities from the flu this season,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. With the Omicron variant’s symptoms being somewhat similar to flu symptoms, it’s becoming easier to confuse the two viruses. However, public health officials say that a COVID-19 vaccine regimen will not protect people from the flu and urge them to register for a flu vaccine. Anyone sick with the flu should stay home and those who may face complications with the virus should seek out treatment options, according to Johnson.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Mercatante offers update as COVID case numbers soar

An “explosion of cases” is the way Annette Mercatante, Medical Health Officer St. Clair County Health Department, described what’s coming in terms of the number of those infected with the omicron variant, over the next month. “Omicron is scary and big and quick but the quicker it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Weekly COVID cases in Midland County soar to 2,895

The COVID spike last week in Midland County was the largest of the pandemic, and it wasn’t even close. The Midland Health Department reported 2,895 cases last week. Those are preliminary numbers, but the total is more than double the 1,170 from Dec. 26-Jan. 1., and that total was the fourth highest going back to the mid-November 2020. In fact, one can take the two highest weeks previously going back to November 2020 (1,342 in November 2020 and 1,328 from Aug. 22-28) and it wouldn’t add up to the total number of new cases inside Midland County last week.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
CBS LA

65% Of Skilled Nursing Facility Staff Boosted Against COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vaccination rates among residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities remain above 90%, however many have yet to receive their booster shot. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, 91% of eligible residents and 97% of eligible staff are fully vaccinated. However, only 82% of eligible residents and 65% of eligible staff have received their booster shots, as of Jan. 9. The percentage of boosted staff jumped by 11% since the end of December. Healthcare workers are required to receive their boosters by Feb. 1, according to the revised Health Officer Order issued late last...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
GazetteXtra

20 flu-related hospitalizations reported in Rock County this flu season, state numbers show

Influenza-like activity has been decreasing in recent weeks, according to information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services report ending the week of Jan. 8, the most recent data as of press time. Rock County has had 20 suspected, probable or confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations among residents this flu season. “Thankfully, we are not seeing increases in these numbers, and statewide it looks like the numbers have decreased slightly over the...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 3K New Cases Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations and Positivity Rate Continues To Decline

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 3,678 new COVID-19 cases as the state positivity rate and hospitalizations continued to decrease, according to data released Sunday by the Maryland Department of Health. But even as those key metrics fade from peak levels recorded earlier this month, Gov. Larry Hogan and healthcare leaders are warning Marylanders not to let their guards down, with Hogan saying Thursday that “we’re not out of the woods.” Hospitalizations fell to 2,460, decreasing by 173 over the past 24 hours and down from a Jan. 11 peak of 3,462 patients. The positivity rate, which flirted with 30% on Jan. 5,...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy