Man arrested in connection to shooting that left 19-year-old with serious injuries

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently arrested after a shooting happened at a Loda residence early Wednesday morning, leaving a 19-year-old in critical condition.

Colton M. Johnson was arrested on Wednesday evening, deputies at the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Colton M. Johnson (photo via Iroquois County Sheriff)

The deputies said the victim is currently in a hospital in Urbana. He is getting treated for serious injuries.

According to deputies, Johnson was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 Felony. He was booked into the Iroquois County Jail, awaiting a court appearance.

The shooting is still under investigation.

