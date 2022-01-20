Some natural gas suppliers still offline as ERCOT prepares for winter weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Don’t call it a snow comeback.
More than 13 inches of snow have fallen over the past 8 days with an additional 1-3 inches of snow expected today.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
All of a sudden that snow deficit we were seeing has been made up. We are now at 17.6” of snow for the season. which is just 2.6” behind the seasonal pace we’d expect.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
Yes we had to wait a little bit but we have certainly made up some...
(Bloomberg) –Texas natural gas production dropped for the second time this month because of freezing temperatures settling over the state. Output on Thursday was down 6.2%, according to preliminary BloombergNEF data based on pipeline flows. That’s the biggest decline since Jan. 2, when a similar blast of frigid air curbed supplies.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) says the electrical grid is more ready than ever for winter weather, a claim that will be put to the test later this week as the state prepares for freezing temperatures. A final weatherization report filed Wednesday with the Public Utility Commission of Texas, shows 321 out of 324 electric generation units and transmission facilities have fully passed inspection to meet new regulations.
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas filed its final winter weatherization readiness report of the season with the Public Utility Commission of Texas this week. The report shows 321 out of 324 electric generation units and transmission facilities fully passed inspection for new winterization regulations from...
BROWNWOOD, Texas — TxDOT has started preparing the Brownwood District and other areas in the state to respond to the possibility of overnight winter weather, which is expected tomorrow morning. TxDOT used a brine mixture of salt and water on bridges and raised structures throughout all nine of the...
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brownwood District of the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for the possibility of winter weather overnight. TxDOT Brownwood, which covers Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Lampasas, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba, and Stephens Counties, has begun pre-treating raised structures and major roadways across the area because winter weather could happen Wednesday […]
NEW ORLEANS — From Entergy New Orleans:. After last year’s record-breaking winter, Entergy New Orleans remains focused on preparing for what Mother Nature may bring when the weather turns colder. And, while weather can be unpredictable, the company remains storm ready no matter the season. In 2021, February’s...
ODESSA, Texas — As we gear up for more cold weather, the question on everyone's mind is will the lights and the heat stay on?. It's a question that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been asked many times. Interim ERCOT president and CEO, Brad Jones, visited Odessa to discuss what happened last year and why this year will be different.
Road crews in Benton County said they are on standby for Wednesday's possible winter weather. Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said crews will hit the road early Wednesday morning in Benton County to pretreat the main highways before the weather turns frosty. "They'll be putting down the...
The recent traffic conundrum created by an early January winter storm on the East Coast magnifies the need for preparedness as it relates to traveling in the winter months. An accident involving several tractor-trailer rigs were involved in an accident locking down traffic near Fredericksburg, Va. forcing some travelers to remain at a standstill — inside their stuck vehicles in the lanes of traffic — for more than a day. The unusual traffic jam involved Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, who it was widely reported was stuck in the snarl for 27 hours. Some drivers reportedly abandoned their vehicles in search of food and shelter, while other motorists begged for supplies from the cars around them and anyone they could reach on their cellphones.
CenterPoint Energy has made preparations for the potential impact from cold temperatures that might affect the region during the remaining winter months. The company is focused on service reliability and continuously prepares for seasonal weather events. “From cold fronts to hurricanes, we are constantly monitoring weather conditions that could impact...
Texas' electric grid manager submitted its final weatherization inspection report with the Public Utility Commission, saying all but three power generation facilities passed their inspections. Officials with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, said workers evaluated 324 power generation and transmission facilities, and of those, 321 passed. "The...
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — With rain transitioning to snow in the northern part of Alabama on Sunday, Etowah County is gearing up for slippery roadways and freezing temperatures. The Emergency Management Agency in Gadsden-Etowah County has been in contact with city leaders and first responders making sure everyone is prepared for the winter weather. “We’re […]
The resort has introduced a Winter Concert Series for live entertainment. Summit Towers residents to return to building Saturday. The living community sent a letter to the residents with a schedule separated by floors. KPD in-custody death: Judge halts release of KPD bodycam video. Updated: 11 hours ago. The family’s...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities says its crews have been actively preparing for winter weather this weekend. “Putting all of our guys on standby, ready for whatever happens, or whatever comes our way," said Electric Divisions Director Wade Holmes. The department says its tree...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Electric Service (NES) is closely keeping an eye on the developing weather as this weekend calls for more winter storms. NES assures that they are prepared for possible power outages due to the weather and advises customers to prepare by:. Charging all personal electronics,...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service briefed all Middle Tennessee electric companies ahead of this weekend’s expected winter weather. Though it is predicted that many of us will only see snow, ice and/or freezing rain is still a possibility. If that’s the case, we could see...
OPEC+ production is still lagging, but a new S&P Platts survey shows OPEC+’s December production was up 310,000 bpd, which is more than Reuters’ figures. Of that, OPEC’s production was up 190,000 bpd of its 235,000 share, and OPEC’s allies' production was up 120,000 bpd. Most of the production increases were from Venezuela, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Angola.
Comments / 0