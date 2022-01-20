Some natural gas suppliers still offline as ERCOT prepares for winter weather

The recent traffic conundrum created by an early January winter storm on the East Coast magnifies the need for preparedness as it relates to traveling in the winter months. An accident involving several tractor-trailer rigs were involved in an accident locking down traffic near Fredericksburg, Va. forcing some travelers to remain at a standstill — inside their stuck vehicles in the lanes of traffic — for more than a day. The unusual traffic jam involved Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, who it was widely reported was stuck in the snarl for 27 hours. Some drivers reportedly abandoned their vehicles in search of food and shelter, while other motorists begged for supplies from the cars around them and anyone they could reach on their cellphones.

