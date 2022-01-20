ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate votes down change to its filibuster rules, dealing the fatal blow to Democrats' voting-rights push

By Grace Panetta
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer alongside fellow Democrats during a press conference regarding Democrats' voting-rights push.

AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

  • The Senate voted down a one-time change to the filibuster that was meant to pass a voting bill.
  • Two Democrats and the whole GOP rejected the move requiring a talking filibuster to block the bill.
  • The lack of a filibuster change marks the death of Democrats' voting-rights agenda for now.

The Senate voted against a one-time change to the chamber's filibuster rules late Wednesday night, with two key Democrats striking the final nail in the coffin for their party's efforts to pass their signature voting-rights package.

All 50 Senate Republicans and Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona voted against a proposal brought by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to require Republicans to maintain a talking filibuster to block the passage of the voting-rights bill .

Previously on Wednesday, all 50 Republicans had also blocked a motion to invoke cloture, or end debate, on the bill, which required a 60-vote majority to advance.

The vote is a major setback for President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and for congressional Democrats, who failed to unify their caucus to pass legislation that top Democrats, including Biden, cast as imperative to save American democracy from GOP-led attacks on voting rights and fair elections at the state level. Congressional Republicans argued this bill represented a brazen partisan power grabs by Democrats and usurped the powers of states to run elections.

After Manchin and Sinema threw cold water on other proposals, like carving out a filibuster exception for all voting-rights legislation, Schumer settled on the one-time return to the talking filibuster just for the voting bill.

A talking filibuster would require one or more senators to speak continuously on the Senate floor to block legislation, making it more difficult to successfully block a bill while also potentially stalling all other work before the chamber.

Talking filibusters, like the kind portrayed in the 1939 film "Mr. Smith Goes To Washington," have been far less common since changes to Senate procedure in the 1970s that allowed the chamber to work on multiple bills at once.

"We feel very simply: On something as important as voting rights, if Senate Republicans are going to oppose it, they should not be allowed to sit in their office," Schumer said in a Tuesday-evening press conference . "They've got to come down on the floor and defend their opposition to voting rights, the wellspring of our democracy."

"Once members of the minority party have exhausted all of their speaking rights and defended their position on the Senate floor," he added, "the debate will have run its course and the Senate will move to vote on final passage at a majority threshold, which has always been the threshold for final passage."

Normally, changes to the Senate rules require a two-thirds majority to pass. But under the chamber's procedure, Senate leaders can invoke the so-called nuclear option to change the filibuster with a simple majority. The nuclear moniker derives from those who view it as an extreme workaround on Senate rules.

The Senate, under Majority Leader Harry Reid, invoked the nuclear option in 2013 to lower the cloture threshold to a simple majority to confirm nominees to the executive branch and federal courts. Sen. Mitch McConnell, then the majority leader, did so again in 2017 for Supreme Court nominees .

Manchin and Sinema, however, have consistently opposed lowering the threshold to end debate on most legislation below 60 votes; in the past week, both reiterated their opposition to weakening the filibuster. Manchin also opposes changing to filibuster rules along party lines via the nuclear option.

The West Virginia Democrat is the only sitting senator who voted against lowering the 60-vote threshold with the nuclear option in 2013, when Democrats controlled the chamber, and again in 2017, when Republicans controlled the chamber.

"The Senate's greatest rule is the one that's unwritten," Manchin said Wednesday on the Senate floor. "This is an unwritten rule, and it's the greatest one we have: It's the rule of self-restraint, which have very little of anymore. The rule will be broken along with the cloture rule if the nuclear option is executed, and to that I cannot be a party."

And before Biden paid a special visit to Senate Democrats' closed-door caucus meeting last Thursday to lobby for voting rights and filibuster changes, Sinema upstaged him by taking to the Senate floor to again restate her support for maintaining the 60-vote cloture threshold.

"These bills help treat the symptoms of the disease, but they do not fully address the disease itself," she said of the voting-rights measures. "And while I continue to support these bills, I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country."

Sinema's colleague from Arizona, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who is facing reelection in 2022, voted in favor of Schumer's one-time filibuster change .

"As an astronaut and combat veteran, I can tell you that if NASA or the Navy functioned like the United States Senate, we would never get the rocket off the launchpad and in combat we'd never complete the mission," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Daily Montanan

Sinema gambles that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024

The furious Democrats who revile Kyrsten Sinema don’t know her very well. She may not have single-handedly derailed President Joe Biden’s presidency by ensuring that none of his ambitious legislative agenda ever reaches his desk, but Arizona’s senior senator certainly has become the face of the Democrats’ circular firing squad. And her highly choreographed speech […] The post Sinema gambles that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
