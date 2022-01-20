ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers' Greg McKegg: Provides assist

McKegg added an assist in a 6-3 win over the Maple...

CBS LA

Troy Terry Scores Team-Leading 23rd Goal, Ducks Beat Bruins 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik Haula scored late for the Bruins, who had gone 10-2 since New...
Greg Mckegg
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
Toronto Maple Leafs
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Dysin Mayo: Surfaces on COVID-19 list

Mayo was placed in COVID-19 protocols and will not play Saturday against the Rangers. Mayo is averaging 20:50 of ice time with five points through 34 games this season. The rookie blueliner will miss at least Saturday's tilt with the Rangers and possibly longer. Kyle Capobianco could suit up in his absence.
