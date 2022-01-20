ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jones, Packers set for rematch against 49ers in NFC Divisional Round

By STEVE MEGARGEE, Associated Press
KTSM
KTSM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cem6Q_0dqUKTx100

GREEN BAY, WI (AP) — It was the rally that sparked the Green Bay Packers toward the NFL’s best regular-season record.

The Packers had split their first two games — a blowout loss to New Orleans and a home victory over Detroit — before visiting San Francisco for a Sunday night matchup. After getting the ball at Green Bay’s 25-yard line with 37 seconds and no timeouts left, Aaron Rodgers drove the Packers into position for Mason Crosby’s 51-yard winning field goal as time expired.

That 30-28 victory was part of a seven-game winning streakthat helped the Packers win a third straight NFC North title. Nearly four months after that Sept. 26 thriller, the Packers (13-4) and 49ers (11-7) meet again Saturday night in an NFC divisional playoff game.

“Getting that win streak and getting everything rolling, it was huge, the implications on the NFC and the standings,” Packers running back Aaron Jones said.

The Packers used that game as a catalyst to earn the NFC’s No. 1 seed,which included a first-round bye and home-field advantage for the conference playoffs. Saturday’s forecast in Green Bay calls for a high temperature of 21 and a low of 5 with a 50% chance of snow.

“Hoping for a loud crowd that has a nice enjoyable afternoon, maybe doesn’t go too hard, leaves some room for some enjoyment from like 7-10:30 p.m. on Saturday night,” Rodgers said. “It’s an exciting opportunity to be back at Lambeau for a playoff game in prime time.”

Quite a bit has changed since these teams last met.

San Francisco’s Elijah Mitchell missed the regular-season matchup with a shoulder injury. Deebo Samuel had a season-low 52 yards from scrimmage, including zero yards rushing on just two carries.

Samuel, an All-Pro receiver, has since become a major factor in the 49ers’ ground attack and teamed up with Mitchell for 168 yards rushing on 37 carries in a 23-17 victory at Dallason Sunday. They could bother a Green Bay run defense that allowed three of its last five opponents to gain at least 5 ½ yards per carry.

Two seasons ago, the 49ers rushed for 285 yards in a 37-20 NFC championship game victory over the Packers. Raheem Mostert, who ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns that day, won’t be available Saturday aftersuffering a knee injury in the 49ers’ season opener.

“This is a physical football team that brings in all three phases, offensively, defensively and on special teams,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “And we are going to have to get our minds right to have a physical football game.”

The changes for the 49ers aren’t restricted to the running game.

Rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas was left inactive for the loss to the Packers but has since become a vital contributor. Jauan Jennings, who has emerged as a reliable third-down target late in the season, played just three offensive snaps in the regular-season loss to the Packers.

“It’s just nice to see when a team’s executing better,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “When you feel like guys are practicing, playing better together as a unit. And I think we’re in a better spot now than we were at that time.”

One thing that hasn’t changed about the 49ers: They’re still capable of delivering major comebacks.

They trailed Green Bay 17-0 back in September but took a 28-27 lead in the final minute before Rodgers and Crosby came through. The 49ers fell behind 17-0 again in the final week of the regular season but secured a playoff berth by coming back to beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 in overtime on the road.

The 49ers followed that by grabbing a 23-7 lead at Dallas and holding on for the victory. A third straight road upset this weekend would send the 49ers to the NFC championship game.

“If you look at them as of late, this is a confident group,” LaFleur said of the 49ers. “You can see it on tape. You can see it in how they’ve played. We’re going to have to play every play like it’s our last play for the duration of the game.”

NOTES: Packers OT David Bakhtiari didn’t practice Tuesday. Bakhtiari made his season debut Jan. 9 at Detroit, more than a year after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020. “It’s more load management. … We’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow and the next day and see where he’s at on game day,” LaFleur said. … Packers OT Billy Turner, who hasn’t played since a Dec. 12 knee injury, was a full practice participant. … Packers CB Jaire Alexander, who hasn’t played since injuring his right shoulder Oct. 3, practiced on a limited basis.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

49ers hang on late for 23-17 wild-card victory over Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Versatile receiver Deebo Samuel ran 26 yards for a touchdown the play after an interception by Dak Prescott, and the San Francisco 49ers held on for a 23-17 wild-card victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Cowboys had a final chance with 32 seconds remaining and were at the San […]
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Rams#American Football#Nfc Divisional Round#Ap#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc North#Showtyme 33#Lambeau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

Jim Polzin: Aaron Rodgers, Packers out of sync in what could be his final performance for Green Bay

GREEN BAY — It was 9:53 p.m. when Aaron Rodgers threw deep into double coverage, a heave that fell incomplete, a prayer intended for Davante Adams that went unanswered. The last pass of Rodgers’ legendary 17-season career with the Green Bay Packers? Perhaps and, if so, let the records show it came seven minutes before 10:00 on Jan. 22, 2022. The Packers’ 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in...
NFL
The Key West Citizen

Rodgers roast: Twitter flooded with jokes taking aim at Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after loss

Social media jokesters didn't waste any time getting shots in at quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he turned in a pedestrian performance in what could be his final game in a Packers uniform as Green Bay fell to the San Francisco 49ers 13-10 in an NFC divisional-round battle Saturday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Here are some of the standout jokes from Twitter users:
NFL
On3.com

Aaron Rodgers makes promise to Packers organization, teammates

Aaron Rodgers‘ season ended on Saturday in shocking fashion, as the Green Bay Packers lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, sending Rodgers into an offseason full of mystery much earlier than expected. Now, as Rodgers could be on his way...
NFL
247Sports

The Recap - Divisional Round - Packers/49ers

It was deemed the “Last Dance” in the offseason. An all-in season in which the Packers did everything they could to get another Lombardi trophy housed at 1265 Lombardi Avenue. But in the end, this potentially special team was undone by its special teams. Make no mistake, the...
NFL
KTSM

KTSM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy