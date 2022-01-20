ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Wrestling wins The Hammer

By Omar Tellow
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute South wrestling team defeated North 52-27 on Wednesday evening to clinch The Hammer for the sixth consecutive year.

The Braves got wins from seniors Mekhi Moore and Christian Verst to cut into the Patriots lead. North got early victories from Logan Wenzel, Nicholas Sconce and Sammy Saunders to set the tone early.

But the Braves answered after that, with Josiah Dedeaux and Walker Forsythe helping to clinch the match for the Braves.

“It meant a lot you know we’ve had the hammer for six years in a row now so I mean getting a win individually and just keeping it here on the South side where it belongs it was just nice to keep it,” senior Mekhi Moore said.

“It feels great trying to keep a legacy alive and trying to promote youth to come out and wrestle because that’s the biggest thing for me personally is getting young kids out to wrestling and growing the culture as well as the environment and really making it such a great environment,” Christian Verst said.

