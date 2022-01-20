ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers’ Nick Bosa (concussion) returns to practice

 5 days ago

San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa, who is in concussion protocol after getting hurt Sunday, returned to practice Wednesday as the 49ers continue preparation for their divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

Bosa was officially listed as limited in practice after sitting out the team’s walkthrough on Tuesday.

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is nursing right shoulder and right thumb injuries, returned to full practice participation after he was listed as limited the previous day.

Bosa missed the second half of San Francisco’s 23-17 wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys. Garoppolo played the whole game despite spraining his throwing shoulder in the second quarter.

“Jimmy, he could have tapped out and said, ‘Hey, I can’t go anymore. You guys are on your own,’ but he didn’t,” 49ers tight end George Kittle said Wednesday. “He took a week off (on Jan. 2) and came back and played at a very high level since. That’s what you appreciate about him. He doesn’t give up, just keeps grinding, and he’s continually leading this team to victories and giving us opportunities to play more football.”

Linebacker Marcell Harris (Achilles), cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) and defensive lineman Jordan Willis (ankle) were limited for San Francisco.

The Packers downgraded one player’s condition Wednesday, as wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) sat out after he was a limited practice participant Tuesday.

Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) was limited for the second day in a row, and tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) saw limited action after he was sidelined Tuesday.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 1

