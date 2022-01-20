ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden questions if US midterm elections will be 'legit'

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS President Joe Biden has suggested the 2022 midterm elections could be "illegitimate" as his plan to overhaul the voting system was blocked. In a White House news conference, he argued voting integrity hinged on his bid to enact the most sweeping changes to US elections in a generation....

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ben Cardin
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Watters on 'Fox & Friends': Biden is no longer useful to Democrats and the mainstream media

"Jesse Watters Primetime" host Jesse Watters told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that Democrats and the media are "very disappointed" in President Biden. JESSE WATTERS: [Democrats] are very disappointed in Joe Biden and so is the media. You can tell the press dragged the guy over the finish line last November, and now he’s not useful anymore. He’s not useful because he’s not jamming through the Democratic agenda, and he’s not bringing in the ratings. So, he’s not profitable for the Democratic Party or for the mainstream media, so they’re kind of putting him out to pasture.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Coup PowerPoint’ author told legislators they could throw out ‘fake’ Biden ballots, documents show

A retired US Army colonel who authored the now-infamous “coup PowerPoint” slide deck played a significant role in instigating the Arizona state senate’s sham “audit” of Maricopa County, Arizona ballots by convincing them that a notorious dot-com era inventor’s untested technology could spot enough fake ballots to undermine Joe Biden’s win in the Copper State. According to documents released by the pro-transparency group American Oversight, Arizona senators who ordered the partisan audit of the state’s most populous county did so on advice from Phil Waldron, a retired US Army colonel who became known for spreading baseless conspiracy theories about...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Elections#Election Fraud#Covid#American#Republican#Democratic#Cnn#Senate
The Independent

Bernie Sanders calls Arizona Democrats’ censure of Kyrsten Sinema ‘exactly right’

Sen Bernie Sanders appeared eager to escalate the war between various factions of the Democratic Party on Sunday during an interview with CNN in which he stated his support for the censure and potential primarying of a senator who voted against the party’s effort to change the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.Mr Sanders appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and said that the Arizona Democratic Party was “exactly right” to censure their state senator after Ms Sinema voted with Republicans last week against the Democrats’ voting rights push.“On that particular vote that she and [Sen Joe] Manchin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
AFP

Climate change: Biden's next big political gamble?

After a string of setbacks on getting his priorities through the deeply divided US Congress, President Joe Biden may set his sights on climate change in a bid to save the planet -- and his imperiled legacy. Last week, the president announced that efforts were underway to revive the environmental component of his $1.8 trillion social spending plan, after it was all but killed in the Senate. The Build Back Better package was to include $555 billion for renewable energy and clean transport incentives in the country's largest ever climate investment, to meet Biden's goal of cutting 2005 greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. "I've been talking to a number of my colleagues on the Hill. I think it's clear that we would be able to get support for the $500-plus billion for energy and the environmental issues," Biden told reporters last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please

Quality Journalism for Critical Times About halfway through his marathon news conference last week, President Joe Biden finally asked the only question in Washington that’s worth asking. With congressional Republicans standing in the way of the Democrats’ every initiative, including voting rights (which should be as bipartisan as it gets), what do they actually support? “What are Republicans for? What […] The post In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy