Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:46.19

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 46.19)

Estimated jackpot: $391,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Lifestyle
