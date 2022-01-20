DriveNets, ITOCHU Partner to Transform Service Providers’ Networks in Japan

Open RAN has been a hot topic in the digital space for many years. In 2021, it got hotter. A year where everyone saw the world truly adapting to the new normal, 5G adoption was at the highest. The network creators across the world invested more heavily in open technologies. So much so that Dell'Oro Group revised the Open RAN radio and baseband revenue projections by $5 billion between 2022 and 2025. This year began with the news of Vodafone turning on the first live 5G open RAN site in the U.K. It is becoming more and more clear that the momentum is on Open RAN’s side and it will continue in 2022 and beyond. Here are four (4) predictions about what Open Ran will enable in society in 2022.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 15 HOURS AGO