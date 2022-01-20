ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DriveNets, ITOCHU Partner to Transform Service Providers’ Networks in Japan

By Ray Sharma
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriveNets on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions to help service providers in Japan leverage the cloud architecture to accelerate growth and realize operational efficiencies, by disaggregating their networks and deploying cloud-native solution. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions is joining DriveNets’ Partner Program, and will integrate DriveNets Network Cloud solution...

