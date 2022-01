Pharmacies across the country are in the process of receiving free N95 masks from the federal government and distributing them to the public. President Joe Biden announced the distribution of 400 million free N95 masks last week. The supply comes from dipping into the Strategic National Stockpile, a federal reserve of resources used when states become overwhelmed with crisis. Mask recipients are limited to three masks each to make supplies last.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO