WASHINGTON (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers are the NBA’s new comeback kings. Who are the Washington Wizards? Bradley Beal doesn’t know. Luke Kennard scored seven points inside the final 9 seconds, including a go-ahead four-point play with 1.9 seconds remaining, and the Clippers overcame a 35-point first-half deficit to stun the Wizards 116-115 on Tuesday night.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO