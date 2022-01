“On that trip, we had our breakthrough, and we realized that together, we can start to pool our capital,” Smith said. Smith and his brothers started by making monthly contributions of $500 each, putting down more and more money over time until they were finally able to make their first real estate investment. One deal led to another, Smith said, and the wealth the group created eventually gave him the financial freedom to launch his own company, Tribevest, in 2018.

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO