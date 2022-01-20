ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask DMV 1/19/21

 6 days ago

Ask the DMV – Take care of your DMV business the safest and fastest way: online. Intro: Did you know that most things you need to accomplish at the DMV can be done online? The DMV is encouraging Californians to access its expanded online services portal amid the surge of the...

Cape Gazette

DMV reacts to surge of COVID-19 cases

Most chairs at the Georgetown Department of Motor Vehicles are off limits to minimize customer contact. Because of the surge in COVID-19 cases and anticipated staffing shortages, the DMV has enacted several changes. In an effort to avoid crowding inside lobbies, a text messaging notification feature went into effect Jan. 4. DMV customers can wait in their vehicles until a text message invites them into the lobby.
GEORGETOWN, DE
insideevs.com

DMV May Ask Tesla To Share Full Self-Driving Data After All

Tesla asked the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) for an exemption from having to provide reports of its autonomous drives carried out by vehicles running Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta. The manufacturer argued that since a driver is always needed at the wheel, it therefore technically wasn’t autonomous driving, and the agency agreed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
State
California State
CBS Minnesota

Taxpayers Can Now Start Filing For 2021 Income Tax Returns

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tax season begins officially for Minnesotans prepping their state income tax returns. Monday is when taxpayers can start filing for both state and federal income taxes for the year 2021. Taxpayers have a few extra days this year to file; they’re due Monday, April 18. The state’s revenue department shared a few pointers Monday morning in anticipation of the kickoff for filing. First, they suggested to check on whether you qualify for free tax preparation. If your adjusted gross income is $73,000 or less, you might qualify to file electronically for free. Additionally, the revenue department suggested filing electronically and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: Temporary Bank Closures Impacting Access To Safe Deposit Boxes

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento resident almost missed out on his trip to Mexico when he found out he couldn’t access the safe deposit box where he was storing his passport. Mike Tinney was shocked when he showed up to his local Bank of America on Wednesday. The branch was temporarily closed due to COVID-19. A sign on the door instructed him to call a customer service number that then directed him to a webpage, he said. Despite calling customer service for days, Tinney said he couldn’t get a hold of anyone who could help him get inside the closed bank. It’s an...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WTKR News 3

Keeping your personal information safe online

During Data Privacy Week, the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) and Virginia’s Office of Data Governance and Analytics (ODGA) are encouraging all Virginians to learn about online privacy and to manage their personal information and keep it secure.
NORFOLK, VA
