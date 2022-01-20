Ask DMV 1/19/21

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento resident almost missed out on his trip to Mexico when he found out he couldn’t access the safe deposit box where he was storing his passport. Mike Tinney was shocked when he showed up to his local Bank of America on Wednesday. The branch was temporarily closed due to COVID-19. A sign on the door instructed him to call a customer service number that then directed him to a webpage, he said. Despite calling customer service for days, Tinney said he couldn’t get a hold of anyone who could help him get inside the closed bank. It’s an...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO