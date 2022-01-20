ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game were:

02-06-21-23-33-37

(two, six, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

¶ Players need to match all of the six numbers drawn to win the first-place jackpot. If other players also match all six numbers, the prize pool will be shared in equal amounts. ¶ Players win smaller prizes if they have three, four or five of the first six numbers drawn.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

If not a full-scale invasion, what might a Russian attack on Ukraine look like? We've seen it before.

Kyiv, Ukraine — The U.S. government's warning that Russia could launch a cyberattack targeting America's critical infrastructure likely surprised very few Ukrainians. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams and her team have been reporting on Russia's aggression in Ukraine — in its many forms — since Vladimir Putin's forces last invaded in 2014.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
The Hill

Judge rules New York mask mandate can stay

New York state can keep its mask mandate while the governor’s administration appeals a previous decision to overturn it, a judge ruled Tuesday. New York schools were told Monday to keep enforcing mask-wearing rules despite a judge overturning a statewide mandate earlier. State education officials along with the attorney...
HEALTH
NBC News

SAT to go digital, shorter in 2024

Banksy’s Painting Sold Out in 3 Hours on This $1 Billion Dollar Art Investment AppThis $1 billion investing app lets you diversify your portfolio with multimillion-dollar paintings for a fraction of the cost. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish In 15 Minutes A DayGet 60% OFF + Lifetime Access | This Week Only!
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Lottery#The Pick#Ap#The Arizona Lottery
CBS News

David "Big Papi" Ortiz inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game's great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez's hand rested on Ortiz's shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

733K+
Followers
379K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy