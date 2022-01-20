LogRhythm, SecLytics Partner to Streamline Operations for SOC Teams
LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centers (SOCs) has partnered with SecLytics, a leader in predictive threat intelligence, to transform the security posture and streamline operations for security operations center(SOC) teams in the Middle East. LogRhythm and SecLytics will work hand-in-hand to provide enhanced threat intelligence capabilities and high-performance analytics,...www.thefastmode.com
