IoT has been a key catalyst in driving the ongoing datafication and digitization of society in novel and amazing ways. From self-driving cars to autonomous manufacturing robots, and remote medical devices/equipment that facilitate doctors to diagnose patients and even carry out surgeries, all thanks to these inflating networks of connected things. According to a report by Statista, there will be 75 billion connected devices globally by 2025.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 HOURS AGO