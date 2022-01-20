ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Federal help in the fight against COVID

By Kasey Mintz
KSNB Local4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Biden Administration has now made a way for people to get COVID tests and N95 masks for free. The White House launched the website COVIDtests.gov where people get up to...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

South Heartland Health updates COVID-19, vaccination numbers

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the weekly COVID-19 update, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) reported on vaccination status of hospitalized patients. Of the COVID-19-positive patients admitted to South Heartland hospitals in the past four weeks (December 20, 2021 – January 17, 2022), 97.5 percent were not vaccinated. SHDHD...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Unvaccinated people getting hit harder by COVID

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The South Heartland District Health Department reported that more than 97% of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. South Heartland’s executive director Michele Bever told Local4 News vaccines are the way out of this pandemic. “The fact that the vaccine is keeping people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ksnb#The Biden Administration#The White House#N95s
chaindrugreview.com

NACDS emphasizes members’ contributions to fight against the COVID pandemic in report

ARLINGTON, Va. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s annual, flagship “The State of American Business” event and report include insights about the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) memberships’ continued and vital role in serving Americans and fighting the COVID pandemic — and preview how the industry is entering a new era of total health and wellness that places patients at the center.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC4 Columbus

Conditions ripe for more COVID-19 variants, WHO chief warns

The head of the World Health Organization is warning that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and says it's dangerous to assume omicron is the last one or that “we are in the endgame,” while saying the acute phase of the pandemic could still end this year — if some key targets are met.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine

Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Makary: Health-care reform includes prescribing less medication, treating whole person

(The Center Square) – Doctors prescribed 2.4 billion prescriptions 10 years ago; last year, around 5 billion as the opioid epidemic and drug overdoses reached record highs, Dr. Marty Makary, a surgeon and professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said at a recent Texas Public Policy Foundation event. “But did disease really double in the last 10 years?” “No,” he answered. Instead, “We have a crisis of...
TEXAS STATE
scitechdaily.com

Feelings of Physical Fatigue Predict Death in Older Adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KSNB Local4

Nebraska lawmakers begin debate on Social Security tax cut

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are debating a measure that would speed up the implementation of a new tax exemption for Social Security income, letting recipients claim a full tax break a few years sooner. The measure would phase out Nebraska’s tax on Social Security income by 2025....
NEBRASKA STATE
GazetteXtra

20 flu-related hospitalizations reported in Rock County this flu season, state numbers show

Influenza-like activity has been decreasing in recent weeks, according to information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services report ending the week of Jan. 8, the most recent data as of press time. Rock County has had 20 suspected, probable or confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations among residents this flu season. “Thankfully, we are not seeing increases in these numbers, and statewide it looks like the numbers have decreased slightly over the...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
CBS LA

65% Of Skilled Nursing Facility Staff Boosted Against COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vaccination rates among residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities remain above 90%, however many have yet to receive their booster shot. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, 91% of eligible residents and 97% of eligible staff are fully vaccinated. However, only 82% of eligible residents and 65% of eligible staff have received their booster shots, as of Jan. 9. The percentage of boosted staff jumped by 11% since the end of December. Healthcare workers are required to receive their boosters by Feb. 1, according to the revised Health Officer Order issued late last...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy