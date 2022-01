Well, as the saying goes, you can’t win them all. That was certainly the case for the Rangers, who got taken out back behind the woodshed and beaten up. Even though a result like last night was to be expected with how the Carolina Hurricanes have been a shot dominant team for so many years, you still hope there would be some semblance of “fight”. Carolina is a buzz saw and are definitely a pick to be a top four finalist in this year’s playoffs. Don Waddell and Rod Brind’Amour are a lethal combo and communicate what they want and it shows. How often does one see the Hurricanes take a shift off? These are the kinds of lessons in the end that are good for a still young Rangers team to get humbled.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO