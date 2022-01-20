ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Northwest Arkansas schools struggle to find substitutes

By Alex Angle
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBV7Q_0dqUHp4G00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local school districts are dealing with staffing shortages as COVID-19 cases rise and they are searching for more substitutes to help fill those gaps.

The shortages are impacting small and large districts in the region. Greenland School District Superintendent, Dr. Andrea Martin, said there’s always been a need for subs but the pandemic has made that need even greater.

“With COVID and then the additional increasing cases we just can’t seem to fill those and so we have many buildings with low fill rates,” Martin said.

Martin said substitutes are critical for keeping kids in the classroom.

“The teacher can’t be replaced in the classroom, but we look for good substitutes,” Martin said.

Schools in NWA and River Valley pivot to remote learning, some returning to campuses

The state’s largest school district is also in need of more subs. Mary Jordan, public relations specialist for Springdale Public Schools, said she can’t quantify how many substitutes the district needs because it changes on a daily basis.

Jordan said the biggest need is ensuring learning inside classrooms, which substitutes help do.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that students are receiving the same high quality education that we choose and want to deliver here,” Jordan said.

Expert gives advice on teaching kids while at home

Martin and Jordan said its district’s teachers make sure to equip substitutes with all the materials they need to ensure instruction.

“They’re arming substitute teachers with the information they need when they pick up their classes,” Jordan said.

You can learn about Springdale substitute opportunities here . You can learn about Greenland substitute opportunities here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

louise mckoy
5d ago

For $95 for a day. Substitute teachers are not working for that amount. Rip off alone with exposure to sickness. No health coverage from the school system. Be for real!!! 💯

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

‘We’re broken’ childcare facilities struggle during Omicron

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Childcare centers are struggling to keep their doors open during the Omicron variant surge. Robin Slaton, owner of Kiddie Campus Childcare Center in Fayetteville, said childcare owners and workers are tired. “We’re broken,” Slaton said. “That is just the bottom line, we are broken, we are at a critical, critical point.” […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Parents struggle as Fayetteville Public Schools works through school bus driver shortage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The current bus driver shortage is impacting Fayetteville School District and its families. It’s causing kids to be late to be school more often. “I understand that we have to bend, but I feel like parents are breaking we’ve bent so much,” said FPS parent, Stephanie Davis. This is the first […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
Springdale, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Greenland, AR
State
Arkansas State
Springdale, AR
Education
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville schools adjust January 24 bus routes due to driver shortage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to an ongoing bus driver shortage, Fayetteville public schools have made the following additional adjustments to the morning bus routes for Monday, January 24: All morning pickups for Route C, which serves ALLPS, FHS, HOLT, and HOLCOMB, will be 105 minutes late. All morning pickups for Route J, which serves […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Arkansas#Substitutes#Springdale Public Schools
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

How to protect children who are too young for COVID-19 vaccines

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Amid the Omicron surge, parents of young children are anxious about keeping their kids safe. Children ages 0-4 still aren’t eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, making them some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said families with young children should try and surround […]
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Keeping kids on track during pandemic

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The constant changes of COVID-19 can be stressful for anyone, but children have been hit especially hard. Since the start of this year, we’ve seen local school districts switch masking policies, go in-person, then virtual and back to in-person learning. Psychologist, Dr. Shelly Farnan, said it’s important for parents to help […]
KIDS
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy