The relationship between Vanderpump Rules co-stars Lala Kent and James Kennedy is a long and sordid tale to be sure. The short and sweet, though, is that Kennedy introduced Kent on the show as his girlfriend in Season 4 after the disastrous romantic dynamic between him and his other co-star Kristen Doute finally fell apart. Things played out as equally up-and-down between Kent and Kennedy before their own breakup. Fast-forward to a few years later, and the two are both now single at the same time. Bravo fans know what they'd like to see happen in the form of a recoupling, and the castmates chimed in on whether that could actually be in the cards.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO