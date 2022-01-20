Day Zero: American Express Golf Tournament Preview

A familiar name finds his way back to the top of the leaderboard for a second time this weekend. Rookie Lee Hodges is tied at -18 for first with Paul Barjon, both of these players have yet to take home a PGA Tour win. Hodges was pin-seeking tough pin placements for most of the day, especially on the back nine. These two golfers were paired together and making it a battle of birdies for the back, with a combined total of ten respectfully.

LA QUINTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO