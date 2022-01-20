ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Day Zero: American Express Golf Tournament Preview

nbcpalmsprings.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandy Flores and golf analyst Tali Letoi...

nbcpalmsprings.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scott Jamieson to take one-shot lead into final round of Abu Dhabi Championship

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson made two late birdies to stay on track for a career-changing win at the Abu Dhabi Championship but former Open champion Shane Lowry was just one shot back in the UAE.Jamieson has led after every round at Yas Links, setting the pace with a brilliant opening 63 and staying ahead with a 74 on day two that was equally impressive in high winds.He was overhauled on day three as Irishman Lowry and fellow Ryder Cup player Thomas Pieters carded rounds of 67 to get to 10 under, but the 38-year-old birdied the 15th and 18th in a...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Zero
nbcpalmsprings.com

Day Three: Lee Hodges, Paul Barjon share the lead & SoCal Native Sahith Theegala Continues Impressive run at the American Express

A familiar name finds his way back to the top of the leaderboard for a second time this weekend. Rookie Lee Hodges is tied at -18 for first with Paul Barjon, both of these players have yet to take home a PGA Tour win. Hodges was pin-seeking tough pin placements for most of the day, especially on the back nine. These two golfers were paired together and making it a battle of birdies for the back, with a combined total of ten respectfully.
LA QUINTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy